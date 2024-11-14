Rangers vs. Sharks: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers host the San Jose Sharks at MSG before embarking on a four-game road trip to the West Coast (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- Against the Sharks, the Blueshirts have earned a point in 10-straight games (8-0-2) dating back to 2018. Among active teams in the NHL, the Rangers’ .735 point percentage all-time against the Sharks is their second highest (Seattle - .917).
- At home against San Jose, New York is 4-0-1 in its last five contests and 7-1-1 in its last nine home games against them.
- The Blueshirts have points in 11 of 14 games this year and their .679 points percentage is tied for the sixth highest in the NHL.
- Will Cuylle is set to play in his 100th career NHL game, against San Jose.
- The Blueshirts rank fifth in goals for per game (3.71) and tied for fourth in goals against per game (2.57). The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in nine of 14 games and have scored four or more goals in eight of 14 games.
- New York has scored first in nine of its first 14 games, boasting a 9-0-0 record in those games. The Rangers’ nine wins when scoring first are the most in the NHL.
- Reilly Smith has 30 points (11G-19A) in 32 career games against the Sharks, including eight points (4G-4A) in his last six games against them.
- Since 2015-16, the Rangers have 72 wins in the month of November, the second most in the NHL behind Toronto (75).
- New York’s 89.4 penalty kill percentage ranks third in the NHL. The team has a perfect PK in nine of 14 games this year, including six of their last eight contests.
- As a team, the Rangers’ .921 save percentage is the second best in the NHL. The Rangers are one of eight teams to have multiple shutouts this year.
- The Rangers’ plus-16 goal differential (52-36) ranks tied for fourth in the NHL. Their plus-8 goal differential in the first period and third period ranks tied for third in the NHL.
- On the year, 17 players have scored a goal for New York, tied for the fifth most in the NHL, and the Rangers have 20 different players who have notched a point, tied for the seventh most in the league.