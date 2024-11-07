Rangers vs. Sabres: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers finish off a three-game homestand with a Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- Including this contest, the Rangers will play three of their next four games at home. New York is 4-1-1 in its six home games this year.
- Since 2015-16, the Rangers have 71 wins in the month of November, the second most in the NHL behind Toronto (73).
- The Rangers have wins in seven of their last nine games and points in nine of 11 games this year. New York hit the 15-point mark through 10 games for the 12th time in franchise history and third in the past 30 years following 2023-24 (8-2-0, 16 points) and 2008-09 (7-2-1, 15 points).
- New York leads the league in goals-against per game with a 2.18 clip and has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of 11 games.
- The Rangers’ 4.00 goals per game are the fifth most in the NHL and their five occurrences of scoring five or more goals is tied for the second most in the league.
- Against the Sabres, the Blueshirts have secured at least one point (12-1-3) in 15 of their last 16 meetings dating back to Jan. 2021. At home against Buffalo, the Rangers are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games.
- As a team, the Rangers’ .934 save percentage is the best in the NHL.
- The Rangers’ plus-20 goal differential (44-24) ranks second in the NHL.
- The Rangers’ 92.3 penalty kill percentage ranks second in the NHL. The team has a perfect PK in eight of 11 games this year, including their last five contests.
- On the year, 16 players have scored a goal for New York, tied for the fourth most in the NHL. The Rangers have 19 different players who have notched a point.
- New York has scored first in eight of its first 11 games, boasting a 8-0-0 record in those games.