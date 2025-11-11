Rangers vs. Predators: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

RANGERS ARE ROLLING – Overall, the Rangers have won five of their last seven games this season and three of their last four games against the Predators (3-1-0).

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM – Five different Rangers collected multi-point games against the Predators (Alexis Lafreniere - 3, Vincent Trocheck - 2, Vladislav Gavrikov - 2, Adam Fox - 2, Artemi Panarin - 2).

4-1-2 – The Rangers’ improved their record to 4-1-2 following a regulation loss this season.

GOAL SCORING WINNERS – This season, whenever Will Cuylle (4-0-0), Vladislav Gavrikov (2-0-0) or Alexis Lafreniere (3-0-0) have scored a goal, the Rangers have earned a victory. Every game in which Lafreniere (3-0-0), Adam Fox (5-0-0) or Artemi Panarin (3-0-0) notched a multi-point game, the Rangers have come away with a win.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT – The New York Rangers honored, recognized and supported the military tonight with Military Appreciation Night at Madison Square Garden against the Nashville Predators.• Adam Fox recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season and his 29th career multi-assist period, passing Brad Park (28) for the third most among Rangers defenseman. Fox leads the Rangers in assists (10) and points (13).

Mika Zibanejad opened scoring for the Blueshirts with his fifth goal of the season, tying for the lead in goals among Rangers skaters.

Artemi Panarin recorded his first multi-goal game of the season and his third game with three or more points. He has six points in his last three games and is tied for the Rangers lead in goals (5)

Alexis Lafreniere scored his first power play goal of the season, notched his fourth career three-point game (last Mar. 30, 2024 at CAR), and recorded his first career three-point period. Lafreniere has collected five points in his last three games and has points in six of his last eight games.

Gabe Perreault made his season debut with the Rangers and tallied his first career NHL point on Alexis Lafreniere’s power play goal.

Vincent Trocheck returned to the ice after missing 14 games due to injury and recorded his first multi-point game of the season.

Vladislav Gavrikov notched his first multi-point game as a Ranger.