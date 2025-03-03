Rangers vs. Predators: Postgame Notes

WEEKEND WINNER - The Blueshirts earned a victory for the sixth time in nine games and have wins in three of their last four contests. New York is 8-4-1 in its last 13 home games.

Artemi Panarin became the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons, joining Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4).

J.T. Miller notched his fifth multi-point game (1G-1A) in 10 contests as a Ranger and overall, Miller has 12 points (6G-6A) in 10 games with New York. Miller's nine power-play points since Jan. 18 rank tied for third in the NHL.

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to six games (3G-6A) with two assists. Zibanejad has 15 points in his last 10 games (4G-11A) and since Feb. 1, his point total ranks first in the NHL while his assist total is tied for the most.

Jonathan Quick appeared in his 800th career NHL game and notched his 63rd career shutout in the win. Quick became the sixth different goaltender in the past 50 years to register three shutouts in a single season at age 39 or older. Quick became the 17th goaltender in NHL history to appear in 800 career games, and the second U.S.-born netminder to do so following John Vanbiesbrouck (882 GP).

Sam Carrick skated in his 300th career NHL game and earned an assist on Berard's goal.

Juuso Parssinen and Calvin de Haan played their first game as Rangers with de Haan registering an assist.

Brett Berard returned to the lineup and scored a goal, giving him five points (2G-3A) in his last seven games with New York.