Rangers vs. Penguins: Pregame Notes 

The New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in their final home game before the 4 Nations break (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Blueshirts will wear their third jerseys for the seventh time this season.
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- At home, the Blueshirts have obtained at least one point in eight of their last 10 contests (7-2-1) and overall New York has points in 13 of its last 17 games (10-4-3). Since Jan. 2, their seven home wins rank tied for first in the NHL and 15 home points are tied for the second most in the NHL.
- Against the Penguins since 2021-22, the Blueshirts are 9-3-1 in 13 regular season games and have victories in six of their last seven games against Pittsburgh.
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank tied for first in the NHL in goals scored (57) and have scored three or more goals in 12 of 17 games, including nine games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in four of its last five games. Also since Jan. 2, the Rangers’ 20 first period goals are the most in the NHL.
- On the season, New York has allowed 45 goals in the third period, tied for the third fewest in the NHL.
- At the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, the Rangers will be represented by six players: Adam Fox, Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller - Team USA, Mika Zibanejad - Team Sweden, and Urho Vaakanainen - Team Finland.
- The Blueshirts’ 82.5 penalty kill percentage ranks tied for sixth in the NHL and their nine shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the league.
- Over the last three games, the Rangers have combined for 109 hits (32 vs. BOS on Feb. 5, 38 on Feb. 2 vs. VGK, 39 on Feb. 1 at BOS), the second most in the NHL since Feb. 1
- The Rangers have had 24 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL and 27 unique point getters, tied for third in the league.
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.7) and have been 50 percent or better in 38 of 53 games this season (71.7 percent), including eight of their last nine games.
- In their last nine games, 20 Rangers skaters have notched a point and 18 have scored a goal.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 15-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 23-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 23 of 26 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 61-2-0 record in 63 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 15-2-2 when leading after one period and 18-1-2 when leading after the second period.