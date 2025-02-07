Rangers vs. Penguins: Pregame Notes 

POINT PER GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in his last three games (2G-3A) and seven points in his last five games (3G-4A). In his last 15 games, Panarin has recorded 18 points (7G-11A) and ranks tied for the fifth most points in the NHL since January 5.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (23), points (57), power play goals (8), power play points (19) and shots (157).

Panarin has at least one point in 37 of his 51 games (72.5%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 104 of 135 games, the third most in the NHL.

Panarin has reached the 50-point mark for his sixth straight time as a member of the Rangers, one of seven in franchise history to do so. He is also the sixth Ranger since 1990-91 to record four straight 20-goal seasons.

Since the beginning of last season, his 177 points (72G-105A) rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (550) and fifth most points in the NHL (838).

J.T. MILLER BACK IN MANHATTAN

In his three games since being re-acquired by the Rangers, J.T. Miller has recorded four points (2G-2A), recording multi- point efforts in two of three contests. Miller has 10 points (3G-7A) in his last nine games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 323 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has assists in his last two games and six points (1G-5A) in his last seven games.

Fox has tallied his sixth consecutive 40-point season since making his debut with the Rangers. The only Rangers blueliners with as many straight seasons with 40 points are James Patrick (7: 1985-86 to 1991-92) and Brian Leetch (6: 1993- 94 to 1998-99).

Fox’s 39 assists this season are tied for the fourth most among NHL defensemen and his 12 multi-point games are tied for the sixth most in the league among blueliners.

Since making his NHL debut in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (60.6) and third in faceoff wins (629). He has three points in his last five games (2G-1A) and on the Blueshirts, ranks tied for second in goals (16), fourth in points (33), and tied for fourth in assists (17). His 137 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:24). He is one of two NHL forwards (Hagel) averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has six points in his last three games (1G-5A) and eight points in his last eight games (2G-6A). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 8-1-1 and 7-0-0 when has multiple points.

On Wednesday night against Boston, Zibanejad tied Adam Graves (27) for the third most shorthanded points in Rangers history and factored on a game-opening goal for the 100th time with the Rangers and tied Vic Hadfield for the eighth- highest total in franchise history.

Zibanejad is tied with Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most goals in franchise history. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

In January and February, Zibanejad tallied multiple career milestones: • Played in 900th career NHL game on Feb. 2 against Vegas.

Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)

Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin is 7-3-1 in his last 11 starts with two shutouts and has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 of his 18 wins this year.

Since the beginning of last season, the 27 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank tied for first among NHL goaltenders.

Shesterkin has made 40 more saves on four occasions this season. When he makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 14-2-1.

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider, with 115 career power play goals, sits one power play goal away from tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 16 goals this season, with six of his 16 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 12 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 12 career shorthanded goals are tied for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 57 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.