Rangers vs. Penguins: Postgame Notes

FOUR SCORE - The Blueshirts improved to 10-0-1 when they score four or more goals in

a game and 12-0-0 when they allow two or fewer goals. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 12 of 14 victories this season. Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 50-1-0 record in 51 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).

Reilly Smith, facing his former team, scored his fourth goal of the season and second game-winning tally. The Rangers are now 10-1-0 this season when he notches a point. The Rangers have scored 24 go-ahead goals in the final frame dating to last season which is the third most among all teams behind the Wild (29) and Hurricanes (26).

Igor Shesterkin grabbed his ninth win of the season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his wins this year.