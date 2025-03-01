Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

250228
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to five games (2G-3A) with a goal and an assist. Since Feb. 1, Zibanejad ranks tied for first in the NHL in points (13) and tied for third in assists (9).
  • Will Cuylle scored his second shorthanded goal of the season. The Rangers’ 10 shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the NHL. Cuylle has three goals in his last five games.
  • J.T. Miller extended his point streak to four games (3G-3A) with a helper on Zibanejad’s goal. Miller has 10 points (5G-5A) in nine games with the Blueshirts.

WATCH RECAP:

TOR at NYR | Recap

News Feed

Conn Smythe and the Rangers-Maple Leafs Connection

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes 

Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Penguins: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Sabres: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Sabres: Pregame Notes

Rangers to Honor Sam Rosen With “Salute to Sam” Presented by Chase on March 22

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Penguins: Pregame Notes 

Rangers vs. Bruins: Postgame Notes

Rangers Alumni Take Boston 

Bob Nevin – The Premier Two-Way Forward

Rangers vs. Bruins: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Golden Knights: Postgame Notes