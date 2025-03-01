- Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to five games (2G-3A) with a goal and an assist. Since Feb. 1, Zibanejad ranks tied for first in the NHL in points (13) and tied for third in assists (9).
- Will Cuylle scored his second shorthanded goal of the season. The Rangers’ 10 shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the NHL. Cuylle has three goals in his last five games.
- J.T. Miller extended his point streak to four games (3G-3A) with a helper on Zibanejad’s goal. Miller has 10 points (5G-5A) in nine games with the Blueshirts.
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes
