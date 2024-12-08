Rangers vs. Kraken: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers begin their second back-to-back of the season with a Sunday matinee against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden (1:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- Yesterday afternoon, the Rangers agreed to terms with goaltender Igor Shesterkin on an eight-year contract extension.
- New York has gained at least one point (6-0-1) in all seven contests against the Kraken in team history. The Rangers’ .929 points percentage against Seattle is the highest against any active team.
- On Friday, the Rangers acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jacob Trouba.
- New York’s 86.4 penalty kill percentage ranks second in the NHL and the 11 power play goals allowed by the Rangers are tied for the fewest in the NHL. On Friday night, the Rangers went a perfect 4-for-4 on the PK.
- With a 53.7 percent clip, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in faceoff percentage and have been 50 percent or better in 17 of 25 games this season.
- The Rangers have scored 24 go-ahead goals in the third period dating back to last season which is the third most among all teams behind the Wild (29) and Hurricanes (26).
- The Blueshirts have the sixth most shots per-game in the NHL with a 30.3 clip.
- On Wednesday, it was announced that Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider will be joining Adam Fox on Team USA for Four Nations, and Kaapo Kakko was selected for Team Finland. Mika Zibanejad was named to Team Sweden’s roster earlier in the year.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 10-0-1 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 12-0-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 12 of 14 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 50-1-0 record in 51 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- As a team, the Rangers’ .911 save percentage is tied for the third best in the NHL.
- New York boasts a 11-1-0 record when scoring first in a game, their 11 such wins ranking tied for the third most in the NHL.
- Blueshirts defensemen have accounted for 49 assists, tied for the fifth most in the NHL. 34.5 percent of all Rangers assists have come from blueliners.