- Mika Zibanejad extended his assist/point streak (1G-4A) to four games with career assist No. 399. Zibanejad has 13 points (3G-10A) in his last 16 games.
- Artemi Panarin also extended his point streak to four games with his second consecutive multi-point game (2A). He recorded his 143rd multi-point game, moving him past Ron Greschner and into a tie with Mika Zibanejad for the eighth most in franchise history.
- Vincent Trocheck scored his eighth goal of the season and second in as many games. Trocheck has four goals and three assists for seven points in his last five games. Today was Trocheck’s third multi-point game of the season.
- Will Cuylle matched his career-high point total with his 21st of the season (9G-12A). Cuylle has six points (2G-4A) in his last seven games.
Rangers vs. Kraken: Postgame Notes
WATCH RECAP: