Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

CARPE DIEM - The Blueshirts earned a victory in their first day game of the year, improving to 11-1-0 in games that start at 5 PM or earlier since last season. The Rangers have wins in seven of their last nine games and points in nine of 11 games this year. Against the Islanders, the Rangers have won four in a row on home ice.
GARDEN VARIETY - The Rangers scored even strength, on the power play and shorthanded in the same game for the first time since March 26, 2024 against Philadelphia. Adam Edstrom became the 16th different goal scorer for the Blueshirts this season, the second most unique scorers in the NHL.
FIVE IN NET - New York scored five goals in a game for the fifth time this year, tied for the second most in the NHL.
- Artemi Panarin scored twice to get to nine goals on the year, the fourth most in the NHL. Panarin has points in 10 of his 11 games this season and sits one point away from 800 in his career.
- Mika Zibanejad recorded three assists for his third multi-point game of the season and second three-point game. He has 10 points (2G-8A) in his last nine games.
- Chris Kreider opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season and second shorthanded. Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.
- Vincent Trocheck scored his 200th career NHL goal in the win. He has nine points (3G- 6A) in his first 11 games of the season.
- Jimmy Vesey made his season debut, skating 8:28.