Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

CARPE DIEM - The Blueshirts earned a victory in their first day game of the year, improving to 11-1-0 in games that start at 5 PM or earlier since last season. The Rangers have wins in seven of their last nine games and points in nine of 11 games this year. Against the Islanders, the Rangers have won four in a row on home ice.

GARDEN VARIETY - The Rangers scored even strength, on the power play and shorthanded in the same game for the first time since March 26, 2024 against Philadelphia. Adam Edstrom became the 16th different goal scorer for the Blueshirts this season, the second most unique scorers in the NHL.

FIVE IN NET - New York scored five goals in a game for the fifth time this year, tied for the second most in the NHL.