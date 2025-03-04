Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

BLANK SHEET - The Rangers recorded a shutout on consecutive days for the seventh time in franchise history, following March 18-19, 2023 (2-0-0), March 2-3, 1968 (2-0-0), Nov. 23-24, 1955 (2-0-0), Jan. 4-5, 1947 (2-0-0), Dec. 2-3, 1933 (2-0-0) and Feb. 25-26, 1928 (1-0-1).
GARDEN PARTY - New York earned their second consecutive win and fourth win in their last five outings. The Rangers have earned at least one point in 10 of their last 14 home games.
RANGERS RIVAL - The Blueshirts improved to 3-0-0 on the year against the Islanders with a 14-3 goal differential. Against the Islanders, the Blueshirts have won seven of their last eight contests dating back to Dec. 22, 2022.
- J.T. Miller extended his point streak to six games (5G-5A) with his 33rd assist of the season and 16th goal. In 11 games with the Rangers, Miller has 14 points (7G-7A) and six multi- point games.
- Artemi Panarin recorded two points, including his 25th goal of the season. Panarin has 13 points in his last 13 games (5G-8A). Panarin recorded his 149th multi-point game with the Rangers, the eighth most in franchise history.
- Will Cuylle notched his seventh multi-point game (1G-1A) of the season and has six points over his last seven games (4G-2A).
- Will Borgen scored the Rangers’ 11th shorthanded goal of the season, the second most in the NHL behind Florida’s 12.
- Zac Jones played in his 100th career NHL game, notching an assist.