Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

BLANK SHEET - The Rangers recorded a shutout on consecutive days for the seventh time in franchise history, following March 18-19, 2023 (2-0-0), March 2-3, 1968 (2-0-0), Nov. 23-24, 1955 (2-0-0), Jan. 4-5, 1947 (2-0-0), Dec. 2-3, 1933 (2-0-0) and Feb. 25-26, 1928 (1-0-1).

GARDEN PARTY - New York earned their second consecutive win and fourth win in their last five outings. The Rangers have earned at least one point in 10 of their last 14 home games.

RANGERS RIVAL - The Blueshirts improved to 3-0-0 on the year against the Islanders with a 14-3 goal differential. Against the Islanders, the Blueshirts have won seven of their last eight contests dating back to Dec. 22, 2022.