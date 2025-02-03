Rangers vs. Golden Knights: Postgame Notes

HOME COOKING - With tonight’s win, New York improved to 6-2-1 in its last nine home games and 9-4-3 in its last 16 contests overall.
TAKING ADVANTAGE - The Blueshirts scored multiple power play goals in a game for the fifth time this season and have tallied at least one goal on the man advantage in five of their last seven contests (7 PPGs).
BLACK HISTORY NIGHT - The Rangers celebrated Black History Night at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. As part of the celebration, the Rangers hosted participants from TEAM Hockey and Hockey Haven for a special on-ice pre-game clinic at Madison Square Garden.
- Jonathan Quick became the 15th goaltender, and first American-born netminder, to reach 400 career victories. Of the 15 goaltenders in NHL history who have earned 400 or more career wins, Quick is the fourth to play for the Rangers (Others: Henrik Lundqvist, Terry Sawchuk, and Jacques Plante). Quick is the third active goaltender to reach the mark, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (572) and Sergei Bobrovsky (418).
- Mika Zibanejad, playing in his 900th career NHL game, recorded three points (1G-
2A). His goal was his 240th goal with the Rangers, tying Brian Leetch for the 10th most
in franchise history. Zibanejad recorded his 39th three-point game with New York and surpassed Vic Hadfield (38) for the eighth-most in franchise. Since his NHL debut in 2011-12, his 117 power play goals are the seventh most in the NHL.
- J.T. Miller notched two assists, giving him four points (2G-2A) in two games with the Blueshirts this season. Miller has 10 points (3G-7A) in his last eight games.
- Artemi Panarin collected his fifth three-point game (1G-2A) of the season and has a team-leading 22 goals, 56 points and eight power play goals. Panarin has points in six of his last seven games (3G-6A) and 19 points in his last 18 games (7G-12A).
- Alexis Lafreniere potted his 14th goal of the season, giving him points in five of his last seven games (3G-3A) and six of his last nine games (3G-4A). The Rangers have posted a 66- 11-4 record in the 81 regular season games which has scored a goal in his NHL career.
- Adam Fox notched his 38th assist of the season, the sixth most among NHL defensemen. Fox has five points (1G-4A) in his last six games and seven assists in his last nine games.
- Reilly Smith connected for his 16th assist of the season, giving him five points (1G-4A) in his last five games. The Blueshirts are 18-4-0 this season when Smith notches a point.