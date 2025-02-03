Rangers vs. Golden Knights: Postgame Notes

HOME COOKING - With tonight’s win, New York improved to 6-2-1 in its last nine home games and 9-4-3 in its last 16 contests overall.

TAKING ADVANTAGE - The Blueshirts scored multiple power play goals in a game for the fifth time this season and have tallied at least one goal on the man advantage in five of their last seven contests (7 PPGs).

BLACK HISTORY NIGHT - The Rangers celebrated Black History Night at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. As part of the celebration, the Rangers hosted participants from TEAM Hockey and Hockey Haven for a special on-ice pre-game clinic at Madison Square Garden.