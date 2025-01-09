Rangers vs. Devils: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers continue a two-game home stretch with a Hudson River matchup against the New Jersey Devils at MSG (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). New York will wear its third jerseys on Thursday night.
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Blueshirts have earned points in three of their four games in 2025, combining for 16 goals and at least four in each of their last three games. Their 16 goals since Jan. 1 are the most in the NHL.
- Against the Devils, the Rangers have won four of their last six contests and have points in six of their last nine against them (5-3-1). New York has won three of its last four home games against New Jersey.
- On Wednesday afternoon, the NHL announced that the Rangers will face the Florida Panthers on January 2, 2026 in the Winter Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami. The Blueshirts will be making their sixth appearance in an outdoor game, tying them for the second most among NHL clubs (CHI – 7, PHI & PIT – 6). The Rangers are a perfect 5-0-0 in outdoor events.
- Over the last six games (since Dec. 28), the Rangers have posted a league-high tying 199 shots on goal along with 33.2 shots per game, tied for the second most in that span. On the year, New York’s 30.0 shots per game rank eighth in the NHL.
- New York has six players with 10 or more goals this year, tied for the fourth largest amount in the NHL
- With a 53.8 percent clip, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage and have been 50 percent or better in 28 of 40 games this season (70.0 percent).
- Jonathan Quick is one win away from being the 15th goaltender, and first American-born netminder, to reach 400 career victories.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 11-2-2 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 16-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 16 of 18 victories this season.
- The Rangers have earned 30 wins decided by a margin of one goal dating back to last season, the most among all teams.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 54-2-0 record in 56 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 12-2-1 when leading after one period and 16-1-0 when leading after the second period.
- It was announced on Wednesday that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Alex Belzile and goaltender Dylan Garand were selected to the AHL All-Star Game.