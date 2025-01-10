Rangers vs. Devils: Postgame Notes

EXTRA SESSION ENDING - The Rangers earned their first overtime win of the season and improved to 3-1-1 in their last five games. With three goals tonight, the Blueshirts have tallied 19 since Jan. 1, the most in the NHL. New York has now won four of its last five home games against New Jersey.
IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL X2 - The Blueshirts scored twice on the power play, giving them three power play goals in their last two games.
- Sam Carrick scored his first career overtime goal and second career game-winning goal.
- Adam Fox collected a point (1G-A) in a third-straight game (1G-4A) and improved to six assists in his last seven games.
- Reilly Smith earned an assist on the overtime goal. He has recorded a point in four of
his last five games (1G-3A) and has 20 points on the year (8G-12A). The Blueshirts are 15-3-0 this season when he notches a point.
- Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 of 23 shots in his win. He has allowed two or fewer goals in 11 of his 12 victories this season.
- Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to five games (2G-3A) with an assist.
- Artemi Panarin scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season, giving him points in five of his last seven games (2G-5A).
- Vincent Trocheck notched an assist to give him 10 points in his last 10 games (5G-5A).
- Arthur Kaliyev made his Rangers debut, skating 8:31.