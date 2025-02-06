Rangers vs. Bruins: Postgame Notes

GARDEN PARTY - Backed by their second-straight third period comeback win, the Rangers improved to 7-2-1 in their last 10 home games and 10-4-3 overall in their last 17 contests. The Blueshirts have won five of their last six games against the Bruins dating back to last season.
- Chris Kreider’s shorthanded goal put the Rangers up for good. It was his league-leading 12th shorthanded tally since 2021-22 and tied Bill Fairbairn for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time SHG list. Kreider became the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals and just the second player in Rangers history to do so, joining Rod Gilbert (52). Six of Kreider’s 16 goals are game-winning.
- Mika Zibanejad notched two assists, including on Kreider’s game-winning shorthanded goal. Zibanejad has six points (1G-5A) in his last three games. Zibanejad tied Adam Graves (27) for the third most shorthanded points in Rangers history.
- Artemi Panarin opened the scoring with his 23rd goal of the season. He has points in seven of his last eight games (4G-6A) and 20 points in his last 19 games (8G-12A).
- Adam Fox posted his 39th assist of the season, giving him six points (1G-5A) in his last seven games and eight assists in his last 10 games. His 39 assists are tied for the third most among NHL defensemen.