Rangers vs. Bruins: Postgame Notes

GARDEN PARTY - Backed by their second-straight third period comeback win, the Rangers improved to 7-2-1 in their last 10 home games and 10-4-3 overall in their last 17 contests. The Blueshirts have won five of their last six games against the Bruins dating back to last season.

Chris Kreider’ s shorthanded goal put the Rangers up for good. It was his league-leading 12th shorthanded tally since 2021-22 and tied Bill Fairbairn for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time SHG list. Kreider became the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals and just the second player in Rangers history to do so, joining Rod Gilbert (52). Six of Kreider’s 16 goals are game-winning.

s shorthanded goal put the Rangers up for good. It was his league-leading 12th shorthanded tally since 2021-22 and tied Bill Fairbairn for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time SHG list. Kreider became the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals and just the second player in Rangers history to do so, joining Rod Gilbert (52). Six of Kreider’s 16 goals are game-winning. Mika Zibanejad notched two assists, including on Kreider’s game-winning shorthanded goal. Zibanejad has six points (1G-5A) in his last three games. Zibanejad tied Adam Graves (27) for the third most shorthanded points in Rangers history.

notched two assists, including on Kreider’s game-winning shorthanded goal. Zibanejad has six points (1G-5A) in his last three games. Zibanejad tied Adam Graves (27) for the third most shorthanded points in Rangers history. Artemi Panarin opened the scoring with his 23rd goal of the season. He has points in seven of his last eight games (4G-6A) and 20 points in his last 19 games (8G-12A).

opened the scoring with his 23rd goal of the season. He has points in seven of his last eight games (4G-6A) and 20 points in his last 19 games (8G-12A). Adam Fox posted his 39th assist of the season, giving him six points (1G-5A) in his last seven games and eight assists in his last 10 games. His 39 assists are tied for the third most among NHL defensemen.