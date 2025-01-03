Rangers vs. Bruins: Postgame Notes

SLIM MARGINS - The Rangers earned their 30th win decided by a margin of one goal dating back to last season and passed the Stars (29) for the most among all teams.
BESTING THE BRUINS - New York won its fourth-straight game against Boston after earning a 3-0-0 record against them last year.
- Jonathan Quick earned career win No. 399 and his sixth of the season. Quick has allowed two or fewer goals in five of the six victories. Quick improved to 24-10-2 as a Ranger.
- On Mika Zibanejad’s goal, he recorded his 700th career point, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).
- With Reilly Smith collecting an assist, the Rangers improved to 13-2-0 this season when he notches a point.
- Chris Kreider tallied an assist, giving him points in back-to-back games and three of his last five games (2G-1A).
- Brett Berard scored his first career goal at Madison Square Garden, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead.
- Alexis Lafreniere posted a season-high six shots on goal. It was his highest shot total since March 19, 2024 against Winnipeg (7).