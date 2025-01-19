Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes | 01.18.25

250118POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

STAIRWAY TO SEVEN - The Rangers extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2) and have earned wins in four of their last five contests. New York has points in eight of its last nine (6-1-2) games.

DEFENSIVE BATTLE - Tonight marked the first time since Dec. 27, 2017 against Washington that the Rangers earned a shootout victory in a scoreless game.

  • Igor Shesterkin stopped all 27 shots to record his 17th career shutout, passing John Vanbiesbrouck (16) for ninth place on the franchise’s all-time list. Shesterkin is 4-0-1 in his last five starts and has now allowed two or fewer goals in 13 of 15 of his victories.
  • Vincent Trocheck scored his 11th career game-deciding shootout goal and 20th career shootout goal.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

CBJ at NYR | Recap

