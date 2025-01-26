- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to four games (1G-3A) with a multi-point effort (1G-1A). Panarin has recorded a point in 11 of his last 15 games (6G-9A).
- Alexis Lafreniere also improved on his point streak, pushing it to four games (2G-3A) with an assist. Lafreniere has points in five of his last six games (2G-4A).
- Reilly Smith posted his second-straight multi-point game with two helpers.
- Vincent Trocheck collected his 15th goal and added an assist giving him three points in his last three games (1G-2A).
- Sam Carrick scored his fifth goal of the season to put the Blueshirts on the board. He has points in five of his last nine games (3G-4A) dating back to Jan. 9.
Rangers vs. Avalanche: Postgame Notes
