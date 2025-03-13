Rangers at Wild: Pregame Notes

NYR2425 - Matchup - 3.13.25 - at MIN - DL - 2568X1444
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers head to the State of Hockey to face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night (8:00 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Wild are the only team in the NHL the Rangers have yet to play this season.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • Against Minnesota, the Rangers have earned points in four-straight games (3-0-1) dating back to October 2022. - New York is 6-3-3 in its last 12 road games and overall is 15-9-5 in its last 29 games.
  • On Wednesday morning, the Rangers agreed to terms on a one-year extension with goaltender Jonathan Quick. In 48 games with New York, across two seasons, Quick has accumulated a 27-12-4 record, .904 save percentage, 2.83 goals- against average and five shutouts
  • The Blueshirts lead the NHL in shorthanded goals with 13 and rank third in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.9) . New York has had a perfect penalty kill in six of its last nine games.
  • Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (94) and have scored three or more goals in 19 of their last 29 games, including 14 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in 11 of its last 17 games, including four of its last six games.
  • The Rangers have had 26 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL and 29 unique point getters, tied for the third most in the NHL.
  • New York defensemen have accumulated 116 assists this season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL. - The Blueshirts rank fifth in the NHL in total hits (1614).
  • The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.5) and have been 50 percent or better in 46 of 65 games this season (70.8 percent), including 16 of their last 21 games.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 20-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 26-3-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 26 of 31 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 64-3-0 record in 67 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).

RANGERS AND WILD CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy was drafted by the Wild in 2013 and played his first three seasons with the team.
  • The Rangers have three players that hail from Minnesota: Will Borgen (Moorehead), Jonny Brodzinski (Ham Lake), and K'Andre Miller (St. Paul). In addition, associate head coach Phil Housley was born and raised in St. Paul.
  • Wild forward Mats Zuccarello played parts of nine seasons with the Rangers (2010-11 – 2018-19), recording 352 points (113G-239A) in 509 games with the team.

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has a point streak of six games, including goals in five of his last six. He has 18 points in his last 17 games (8G-10A) and 29 points (12G-17A) in his last 26 games.

Panarin has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

Most consecutive 40-assist seasons by an undrafted player, NHL history:

  • 15 – Adam Oates (1987-88 — 2001-02)
  • 15 – Wayne Gretzky (1979-80 —1993-94)
  • 15 – Gordie Howe (1955-56 — 1969-70)
  • 12 – Phil Esposito (1966-67 — 1977-78)
  • 11 – Peter Stastny (1980-81 — 1990-91)
  • 10 – Artemi Panarin (2015-16 — 2024-25)
  • 10 – Stan Mikita (1961-62 — 1970-71)

Since the beginning of March, Panarin ranks tied for second in the NHL in points (9).

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (28), points (68), power play goals (8), power play points (22) and shots (196). He is the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons, joining Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4).

Panarin has at least one point in 45 of his 63 games (71.4%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 112 of 147 games, tied for the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 188 points (77G-111A) rank sixth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (556) and fifth most points in the NHL (849).

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has points in three-straight games, nine of his last 11 games (5G-8A), 19 points in his last 15 games (6G-13A) and 21 points in his last 20 games (7G-14A).

Zibanejad ranks tied for fourth in the NHL in points (19) and assists (13) since February 1.
Since the 2019-20 season, in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks tied for third in goals (40) and seventh in points (83).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-4-2 and 9-2-0 when has multiple points.

Zibanejad's 245 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and one shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 106 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank tied for fourth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has points in eight of his last 10 games (5G-7A) and 16 points (7G-9A) in 15 games with the Blueshirts, including six multi-point games. His six multi-point games since Feb. 1 are tied for the third most in the NHL.

Miller has 22 points (8G-14A) in his last 21 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 335 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.5) and faceoff wins (737).

He has 10 points in his last 13 games (2G-8A) and 12 points in his last 17 games (3G-9A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks third in goals (17), fourth in points (42) and assists (25). His 166 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:18).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks second on the Rangers with 18 goals this season, with six of his 18 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Will Cuylle ranks third in the NHL in hits (235). Cuylle has seven multi-point games this season and has seven points over his last 11 games (4G-3A), including four points (2G-2A) in his last seven games. Cuylle ranks third on the Rangers in goals (17).
  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of four NHL players with 15+ goals, 30+ points and 150+ hits.
  • K’Andre Miller’s 43 takeaways are tied for the fourth most among NHL defensemen. He is the only player in the NHL with 80 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Since 2021-22, Igor Shesterkin ranks fourth in wins (130), third in save percentage (.918) and tied for fourth in GAA (2.49). This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 11 of 21 wins and two or fewer goals in 18 of 21 wins.
  • Braden Schneider is one of six NHL players with 105+ hits and 100+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 66-11-4 record in the 81 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

News Feed

Rangers Agree to Terms with Jonathan Quick

Rangers at Jets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Jets: Pregame Notes

On The Road in Ottawa

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Senators: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Senators: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire Nicolas Aube-Kubel in Exchange for Erik Brannstrom

Rangers Agree to Terms with Urho Vaakanainen

Rangers Acquire Carson Soucy in Exchange for a Third-Round Pick

Rangers Acquire Brendan Brisson and a Third-Round Pick in Exchange for Reilly Smith

Rangers vs. Capitals: Postgame Notes 

Rangers vs. Capitals: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Predators: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Predators: Pregame Notes