Rangers at Wild: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers head to the State of Hockey to face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night (8:00 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Wild are the only team in the NHL the Rangers have yet to play this season.
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- Against Minnesota, the Rangers have earned points in four-straight games (3-0-1) dating back to October 2022. - New York is 6-3-3 in its last 12 road games and overall is 15-9-5 in its last 29 games.
- On Wednesday morning, the Rangers agreed to terms on a one-year extension with goaltender Jonathan Quick. In 48 games with New York, across two seasons, Quick has accumulated a 27-12-4 record, .904 save percentage, 2.83 goals- against average and five shutouts
- The Blueshirts lead the NHL in shorthanded goals with 13 and rank third in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.9) . New York has had a perfect penalty kill in six of its last nine games.
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (94) and have scored three or more goals in 19 of their last 29 games, including 14 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in 11 of its last 17 games, including four of its last six games.
- The Rangers have had 26 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL and 29 unique point getters, tied for the third most in the NHL.
- New York defensemen have accumulated 116 assists this season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL. - The Blueshirts rank fifth in the NHL in total hits (1614).
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.5) and have been 50 percent or better in 46 of 65 games this season (70.8 percent), including 16 of their last 21 games.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 20-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 26-3-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 26 of 31 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 64-3-0 record in 67 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).