Rangers at Wild: Pregame Notes

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has a point streak of six games, including goals in five of his last six. He has 18 points in his last 17 games (8G-10A) and 29 points (12G-17A) in his last 26 games.

Panarin has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

Most consecutive 40-assist seasons by an undrafted player, NHL history:

15 – Adam Oates (1987-88 — 2001-02)

15 – Wayne Gretzky (1979-80 —1993-94)

15 – Gordie Howe (1955-56 — 1969-70)

12 – Phil Esposito (1966-67 — 1977-78)

11 – Peter Stastny (1980-81 — 1990-91)

10 – Artemi Panarin (2015-16 — 2024-25)

10 – Stan Mikita (1961-62 — 1970-71)

Since the beginning of March, Panarin ranks tied for second in the NHL in points (9).

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (28), points (68), power play goals (8), power play points (22) and shots (196). He is the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons, joining Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4).

Panarin has at least one point in 45 of his 63 games (71.4%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 112 of 147 games, tied for the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 188 points (77G-111A) rank sixth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (556) and fifth most points in the NHL (849).

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has points in three-straight games, nine of his last 11 games (5G-8A), 19 points in his last 15 games (6G-13A) and 21 points in his last 20 games (7G-14A).

Zibanejad ranks tied for fourth in the NHL in points (19) and assists (13) since February 1.

Since the 2019-20 season, in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks tied for third in goals (40) and seventh in points (83).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-4-2 and 9-2-0 when has multiple points.

Zibanejad's 245 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and one shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 106 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank tied for fourth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has points in eight of his last 10 games (5G-7A) and 16 points (7G-9A) in 15 games with the Blueshirts, including six multi-point games. His six multi-point games since Feb. 1 are tied for the third most in the NHL.

Miller has 22 points (8G-14A) in his last 21 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 335 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.5) and faceoff wins (737).

He has 10 points in his last 13 games (2G-8A) and 12 points in his last 17 games (3G-9A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks third in goals (17), fourth in points (42) and assists (25). His 166 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:18).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks second on the Rangers with 18 goals this season, with six of his 18 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.