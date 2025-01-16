Rangers at Utah: Pregame Notes

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL in faceoff percentage (60.6) and third in faceoff wins (513).

Trocheck has points in four of his last five games (4G-2A), 11 points in his last 12 games (6G-5A), and 17 points (8G-9A) in his last 19 games.

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (14), fourth in assists (15) and third in points (29). His 115 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks fifth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:45). He is the only NHL forward averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has points in three of his last five games (1G-4A) and six assists in his last nine games.

Fox’s 31 assists this season are the seventh most among NHL defensemen. He is the first defenseman in franchise history to start his career with six consecutive 30-point seasons.

Since making his NHL debut in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

Fox is four points away from tying Harry Howell for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time points list among defensemen.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 17 goals and 45 points, has points in six of his last nine games (2G-6A) and 13 of his last 19 games (5G-14A).

He has at least one point in 29 of 41 games this year and dating back to last season, he has points in 96 of 123 games. The only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (104) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (102).

Panarin has 144 multi-point games since joining the Rangers in 2019-20. Only Connor McDavid (208), Leon Draisaitl (180), Nathan MacKinnon (173) and David Pastrnak (149) have more many during that span. His 144 multi-point games are the eighth most in franchise history.

Panarin is the franchise’s all-time leader in points per game (1.30) and assists per game (0.87).

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (541) and fifth most points in the NHL (822).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider, with 115 career power play goals, sits one power play goal away from tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 13 goals this season, with four of his 13 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 48 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Kreider has 100 regular season goals on tips/deflections in his NHL career (92 tipped, 8 deflected). No NHL player has more since Kreider’s first NHL regular season game in 2012-13 (Pavelski is second - 96).

Kreider has 41 career multi-goal games, one shy of tying Camille Henry (42 GP) for the sixth most in Rangers history.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list. In that same span, his 57 power play goals rank tied for third in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has points in six of his last seven games (2G-4A).

Zibanejad (238) is two goals away from tying Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most in franchise history. The list is topped by Rod Gilbert (406). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 7-1-0.

He has recently notched career milestones:

Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)

Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has 13 wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his victories. In his last 12 starts, dating back to Dec. 6, Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of them.

Shesterkin has made 40 more saves on four occasions this season. When he makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 14-2-1.

Since the beginning of last season, the 24 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank tied for second among NHL goaltenders.

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has established a career-high of 24 points (11G-13A). On New York, he ranks first in plus/minus (+8), tied for fourth in goals, and tied for fifth in assists and points

His team-leading 156 hits rank fifth in the NHL.

Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a season by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (20 GP in 1995-96).