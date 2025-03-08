- Artemi Panarin extended his goal streak and point streak to four games. It his longest goal streak since Dec. 23-30, 2023. Panarin notched his 150th multi-point game with New York and tied Steve Vickers for seventh most in Rangers history. Since Panarin joined the Rangers in 2019-20, only four players have more multi-point games: Connor McDavid (213), Leon Draisaitl (191), Nathan MacKinnon (180) and David Pastrnak (158).
- Mika Zibanejad scored his 14th goal of the season and has recorded a point in seven of his last nine games (4G-6A). Zibanejad’s 39 goals in the month of March since 2019-20 are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
- J.T. Miller notched his 34th assist of the season, giving him points in seven of his last eight games (5G-6A). In 13 games with the Blueshirts, Miller has 15 points (7G-8A).
- Carson Soucy made his Rangers debut, scoring the game’s first goal. He is the 26th different goal scorer for New York this year, tied for the most in the NHL.
- Vincent Trocheck collected an assist, giving him eight points in his last 11 games (2G-6A) and 10 points in his last 15 games (3G-7A).
- Will Cuylle tallied his 17th assist and has four points (2G-2A) in his last five games.
Rangers at Senators: Postgame Notes
