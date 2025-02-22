Rangers at Sabres: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers return from the 4 Nations break with the first game of a three-game road stretch, in Buffalo on Saturday (5:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Blueshirts have three wins in their last four games, all coming when trailing in the third period.
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Rangers had six players represent them at the 4 Nations Face-Off (Fox, Trocheck, Miller, Kreider - U.S., Zibanejad - Sweden, Vaakanainen - Finland).
- The Blueshirts have recorded a point in 14 of their 19 games (11-5-3) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. Since Jan. 2, the club ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in wins (11) and points (25).
- New York has at least one point in six of its last seven road games (4-1-2) and its .714 road points percentage since Jan. 5 ranks fourth in the NHL. In that same time frame, the Rangers’ 3.71 road GF/GP ranks second in the league.
- Against the Sabres, the Blueshirts have secured at least one point (13-2-3) in 16 of their last 18 meetings dating back to Jan. 2021. New York has gained at least point in eight-straight road games against Buffalo (6-0-2).
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in goals scored (63) and have scored three or more goals in 13 of 19 games, including 10 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in five of its last seven games. Also since Jan. 2, the Rangers’ 22 first period goals are tied for the most in the NHL and 24 third period goals are the third most.
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.9) and have been 50 percent or better in 40 of 55 games this season (72.7 percent), including 10 of their last 11 games.
- The Blueshirts rank sixth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.2) and their nine shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the league.
- On the season, New York has allowed 45 goals in the third period, tied for the third fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL, and 27 unique point getters, the fifth most in the league. In their last 11 games, 20 Rangers skaters have notched a point and 19 have scored a goal.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 16-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 23-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 23 of 27 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 61-2-0 record in 63 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 15-3-2 when leading after one period and 18-1-2 when leading after the second period.