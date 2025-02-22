Rangers at Sabres: Pregame Notes

DL - 2568X1444 (21)
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers return from the 4 Nations break with the first game of a three-game road stretch, in Buffalo on Saturday (5:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Blueshirts have three wins in their last four games, all coming when trailing in the third period.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The Rangers had six players represent them at the 4 Nations Face-Off (Fox, Trocheck, Miller, Kreider - U.S., Zibanejad - Sweden, Vaakanainen - Finland).
  • The Blueshirts have recorded a point in 14 of their 19 games (11-5-3) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. Since Jan. 2, the club ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in wins (11) and points (25).
  • New York has at least one point in six of its last seven road games (4-1-2) and its .714 road points percentage since Jan. 5 ranks fourth in the NHL. In that same time frame, the Rangers’ 3.71 road GF/GP ranks second in the league.
  • Against the Sabres, the Blueshirts have secured at least one point (13-2-3) in 16 of their last 18 meetings dating back to Jan. 2021. New York has gained at least point in eight-straight road games against Buffalo (6-0-2).
  • Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in goals scored (63) and have scored three or more goals in 13 of 19 games, including 10 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in five of its last seven games. Also since Jan. 2, the Rangers’ 22 first period goals are tied for the most in the NHL and 24 third period goals are the third most.
  • The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.9) and have been 50 percent or better in 40 of 55 games this season (72.7 percent), including 10 of their last 11 games.
  • The Blueshirts rank sixth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.2) and their nine shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the league.
  • On the season, New York has allowed 45 goals in the third period, tied for the third fewest in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL, and 27 unique point getters, the fifth most in the league. In their last 11 games, 20 Rangers skaters have notched a point and 19 have scored a goal.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 16-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 23-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 23 of 27 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 61-2-0 record in 63 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
  • On the year, New York is 15-3-2 when leading after one period and 18-1-2 when leading after the second period.

RANGERS AND SABRES CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers defenseman Will Borgen was drafted by the Sabres in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft and played the first 14 games of his career with them.
  • Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey played 64 games with Buffalo in 2019-20, recording 20 points (9G-11A).
  • Rangers associate head coach Phil Housley began his playing career with the Sabres, skating eight seasons for the team (1982-83 – 1989-90). From 2017-19, Housley was the head coach of the Sabres. Among skaters in Sabres history, Housley ranks fourth in assists (380) and fifth in points (558).
  • Rangers assistant coach Michael Peca played for the Sabres from 1995-96 to 1999-2000 and was an assistant coach with the Sabres’ AHL affiliate for two seasons.
  • Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff played for the Rangers from 1988-89 - 1990-91 and was an assistant coach with the Blueshirts from 2017-2020.
  • Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson’s father, Kjell Samuelsson, played parts of two seasons with the Rangers (1985- 86 and 1986-87).

POINT PER GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in three of his last five games (2G-3A) and seven points in his last seven games (3G-4A). In his last 16 games, Panarin has recorded 18 points (7G-11A).

Panarin is three points shy of becoming the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons. Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4) are the only ones to do so to date.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (23), points (57), power play goals (8), power play points (19) and shots (161).

Panarin has at least one point in 37 of his 53 games (69.8%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 104 of 137 games, the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 177 points (72G-105A) rank sixth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (550) and fifth most points in the NHL (838).

J.T. MILLER BACK IN MANHATTAN

In his five games since being re-acquired by the Rangers, J.T. Miller has recorded four points (2G-2A), recording multi- point efforts in two contests. Miller has 10 points (3G-7A) in his last 11 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 323 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has points (1G-3A) in his last four games and eight points (2G-6A) in his last nine games.

Fox has recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

Fox’s 40 assists this season are the fifth most among NHL defensemen and his 12 multi-point games are tied for the sixth most in the league among blueliners.

Since making his NHL debut in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks tied for first in the NHL in faceoff percentage (60.6) and third in faceoff wins (642).

He has five points in his last three games (2G-3A) and seven points in his last seven games (3G-4A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (17), tied for third in points (37), and fourth in assists (20). His 142 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:19). He is one of two NHL forwards (Hagel) averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has eight points in his last five games (2G-6A) and 10 points in his last 10 games (3G-7A). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-1-1 and 8-0-0 when has multiple points.

Since Feb. 1, Zibanejad ranks tied for third in the NHL in points (8) and assists (6).

Zibanejad recently surpassed Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most goals in franchise history. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

In January and February, Zibanejad tallied multiple career milestones: • Played in 900th career NHL game on Feb. 2 against Vegas.

  • Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)
  • Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin is 7-4-1 in his last 12 starts with two shutouts and has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 of his 18 wins this year.

Since the beginning of last season, the 27 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank tied for first among NHL goaltenders.

Shesterkin has made 40 more saves on four occasions this season. When he makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 14-2-1.

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider, with 115 career power play goals, sits one power play goal away from tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 16 goals this season, with six of his 16 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 12 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 12 career shorthanded goals are tied for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 57 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Will Cuylle ranks fourth in the NHL in hits (204).
  • Braden Schneider is one of nine players with 90+ hits and 90+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • K’Andre Miller’s 39 takeaways are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
  • Alexis Lafrenière has points in six of his last 10 games (3G-4A) and points in seven of his last 12 games (3G-5A). The Rangers have posted a 66-11-4 record in the 81 regular season games which has scored a goal in his NHL career.
  • Reilly Smith has five points (1G-4A) in his last eight games. The Blueshirts are 18-4-0 this season when Smith notches a point and 9-1-0 when he scores a goal.
  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of five NHL players with 14+ goals, 25+ points and 140+ hits.

