Rangers at Sabres: Postgame Notes

250222POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Chris Kreider notched his 116th career power play goal, tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history. Kreider also recorded his 573rd career point and passed Vic Hadfield for sole possession of ninth place in Rangers history. Kreider has points in four of his last six games (2G-2A).
  • J.T. Miller collected his third multi-point game (2A) in six games with the Rangers. Miller has recorded six points (2G-4A) in the six games and has 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 12 games.
  • Adam Fox extended his point streak to five games (1G-4A) with his 41st assist of the year, and has nine points (2G-7A) in his last 10 games. His 41 assists are tied for the third most among NHL defensemen.
  • Mika Zibanejad scored in the second period, giving him nine points in his last six games (3G-6A) and 11 points in his last 11 games (4G-7A). Since Feb. 1, his nine points are tied for the third most in the NHL.
  • Arthur Kaliyev played in his 200th career NHL game.

WATCH RECAP:

NYR at BUF | Recap

News Feed

Rangers at Sabres: Pregame Notes

Rangers to Honor Sam Rosen With “Salute to Sam” Presented by Chase on March 22

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Penguins: Pregame Notes 

Rangers vs. Bruins: Postgame Notes

Rangers Alumni Take Boston 

Bob Nevin – The Premier Two-Way Forward

Rangers vs. Bruins: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Golden Knights: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Golden Knights: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Bruins: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom, and Jackson Dorrington

On Top of The World

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Postgame Notes 

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Pregame Notes