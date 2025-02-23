- Chris Kreider notched his 116th career power play goal, tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history. Kreider also recorded his 573rd career point and passed Vic Hadfield for sole possession of ninth place in Rangers history. Kreider has points in four of his last six games (2G-2A).
- J.T. Miller collected his third multi-point game (2A) in six games with the Rangers. Miller has recorded six points (2G-4A) in the six games and has 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 12 games.
- Adam Fox extended his point streak to five games (1G-4A) with his 41st assist of the year, and has nine points (2G-7A) in his last 10 games. His 41 assists are tied for the third most among NHL defensemen.
- Mika Zibanejad scored in the second period, giving him nine points in his last six games (3G-6A) and 11 points in his last 11 games (4G-7A). Since Feb. 1, his nine points are tied for the third most in the NHL.
- Arthur Kaliyev played in his 200th career NHL game.
Rangers at Sabres: Postgame Notes
WATCH RECAP: