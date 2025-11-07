Rangers at Red Wings: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 6-1-1 with a 25-16 goal differential. Since the 2021-22 season, on the road, the Rangers lead the NHL in points (219) and in wins (100).

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (146), second in points (8), tied for second in assists (5) and shots (41), tied for third in goals (3) and tied for fourth in hits (29). He has four points in his last six games (1G-3A).

Among all skaters in the league with at least 200 faceoffs taken this season, his 59.6 faceoff percentage ranks sixth in the league. His 146 faceoff wins rank tenth in the NHL.

Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks fourth in faceoff percentage (58.5).

Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he ranks first in assists (27), second in goals (16) and second in points (43). Since his acquisition, his 14 multi-point games rank first on the team and are tied for 13th in the NHL.

Miller was named the 29th captain in franchise history on Sept. 16, 2025.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in assists (8), points (11) and blocked shots (23), and his three goals are tied for third. He is one of five skaters in the league with 20+ blocked shots and 10+ takeaways.

Among all NHL blueliners this season, he ranks first in takeaways (13), is tied for the fourth most points, tied for fifth in goals and is tied for the ninth most assists. He has collected five points (5A) and has recorded two multi-point games in his last six games.

He has one three-point game and four multi-point games this season. His four multi-point games are the most on the Rangers and tied for the second most among all NHL blueliners. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his five three-point games are tied for third and his 21 multi-point games are tied for fifth among NHL blueliners.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the fourth most assists (314) and the fourth most points (380). He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points against Seattle (Nov. 1).

Fox will be raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $7,253 (3G-8A) to the cause.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin is tied for second on the Rangers in assists (5), ranks third in points (7) and tied for fifth in goals (2).

Panarin notched his 24th career four-point game on Oct. 18 at MTL. Since the 2023-24 season, his six four-point games are tied for fifth most in the NHL and his 22 games with three or more points are tied for sixth most in the NHL.

Going back further, his 24 four-point games since his debut in 2015-16 are the sixth most among all NHL skaters, and his 93 games with three or more points rank fifth most in the NHL. As a Blueshirt, his 17 four-point games are third most in team history.

Panarin’s 216 points (88G-128A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 128 of 176 games, tied for the sixth most in the NHL.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (573) and fifth in points (877).

Since 2024-25, Panarin ranks first in goals (39), points (96), power play points (25) and shots (235), and is tied for first in assists (57) among Rangers skaters. He has had at least one point in 51 of his 91 games. His eight power play goals rank second on the team and his four game-winning goals rank third among all active Rangers skaters in that time frame.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (50) and is tied for fourth on the team in points (6) this season. His 50 hits this season are tied for the tenth most in the league.

Since 2024-25, his 351 hits rank third in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with five or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.26 goals against average is the fourth lowest in the league. On the road, his 2.13 goals-against average is the fifth lowest among all goalies with at least three starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goaltenders with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (140), tied for second in save percentage (.917), fifth in GAA (2.50) and second in shutouts (20). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 72 games allowing one or fewer goals.