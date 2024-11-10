Rangers at Red Wings: Postgame Notes

ROAD RANGERS - New York improved to 5-1-0 on the road this year and have now earned points in 10 of 13 games this season. The Rangers swept the season series with Detroit and have earned at least one point in 14 of their last 15 games against Detroit (12-1-2).
JUMPING AHEAD - The Rangers improved to 9-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game.
- Artemi Panarin became the fastest Rangers player to reach the 10-goal mark in a season since Rick Nash (12 GP in 2014-15). Panarin has 21 points (10G-11A) in 13 games and has tallied at least one point in 12 of 13 games this year. Panarin collected his 40th multi-point game since the beginning of last season, the fifth most in the NHL.
- Chris Kreider scored his eighth goal of the season and third in his last five games. Kreider’s power play goal was the 113th of his career, three shy of tying Camille Henry (116) for the most in franchise history.
- Jonathan Quick improved to 3-0-0 on the season and notched his 61st career shutout, tying Turk Broda for the 18th most in NHL history.
- Jimmy Vesey scored his first goal of the season, becoming the 17th different Ranger to record a goal this year - the fifth most in the NHL.