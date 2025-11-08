Rangers at Red Wings: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers earned their fourth-straight road win, improving to 7-1-1 on the road this season. Overall, the Blueshirts have wins in four of their last five games and points in five of their last seven contests (4-2-1).

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM – Three different Rangers had a multi-point game tonight (Artemi Panarin - 3, Alexis Lafreniere - 2, Mika Zibanejad - 2).

BLUESHIRTS DEFEAT RED WINGS – The Rangers improved their win streak to seven-straight games against Detroit. They have points in 27 of their last 31 games (19-4-8) against them.

PENALTY KILL – The Blueshirts went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. New York has not allowed a power play goal in nine of their 15 games this season.

Will Cuylle opened scoring for the Blueshirts with his second power play goal of the season. Cuylle has six points (2G-4A) through his last six games and extended his road point streak to five games.

Artemi Panarin notched one goal and two assists for his first three-point game of the season and second multi-point game. Panarin surpassed Brian Leetch for the fourth most three-point games (63) as a Ranger. He continued his streak to seven-straight games with at least one point against the Red Wings.

Alexis Lafreniere recorded one goal and collected his 200th career NHL point on an assist on Noah Laba’s goal. He became the seventh-youngest Rangers player to record 200 NHL points. He has collected a point in four of his last five games (1G-4A).

Jonathan Quick earned his 407th win and tied Glenn Hall for the 12th most wins in NHL history. He also earned his 176th road win tonight, tying Ryan Miller for the most wins by a U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history.

Mika Zibanejad tallied his second multi-point game of the season. He has recorded points in 13 of his last 16 contests (8G-12A) against Detroit.

Jaroslav Chmelar made his NHL debut.