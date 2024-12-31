- Filip Chytil scored his seventh goal of the season and notched a game-high and career- high seven shots on goal.
- Artemi Panarin recorded his 500th point as a Ranger. He becomes the 14th player in franchise history to hit the milestone and the fastest to do so (384 GP). Panarin has points in nine of his last 12 games (4G-9A) and a team-leading 39 points. Panarin collected 109 points in 2024, the third most in a calendar year in franchise history.
- Adam Fox tabbed an assist in a second straight game and has assists in three of his last five games. His 27 assists are the fifth most among NHL defensemen.
- Chris Kreider scored his 12th goal of the season, the second most on New York. It was his 115th power play goal which is one shy of tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history.
- Vincent Trocheck found the scoresheet with a helper, giving him 11 points (4G-7A) in his last 12 games and five points in his last five games (2G-3A).
Rangers at Panthers: Postgame Notes
