Rangers at Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

241019POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

FAB FIVE - The Rangers improved to 4-0-1 on the season and have earned points in each of their first five games for the fourth time in franchise history (Others: 2008-09, 1997-98, 1983-84). Additionally, the Blueshirts have won each of their first three road games to start a campaign for the third time in team history (Others: 1931-32, 1927-28).

FOUR MORE - New York potted at least four goals for a fifth-straight game to open the season. It marks the second time in franchise history the team has notched the feat (1989- 90). The Rangers’ 24 goals are the second most through five games in team history (25 in 1979-80).

  • Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 of 35 shots to earn his third win of the season and allowed one or fewer goals for a third time in four starts. Since the beginning of last season,
    the 21 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.
  • Chris Kreider scored his fourth and fifth goals of the year, his first standing as the game- winning tally. His 46 career game-winning goals have tied Jean Ratelle for the second most in franchise history.
  • Artemi Panarin scored his sixth goal in the last five games and fourth in his last two contests. Panarin’s 12 points are tied for the NHL-lead (Sam Reinhart) and his six goals rank second in the NHL.
  • Alexis Lafreniere extended his season-opening point streak (3G-3A) to five games with his third goal of the season. He has tied Tomas Sandstrom (5 GP in 1986-87) and Mike McEwen (5 GP in 1978-79) for the second-longest season-opening point streak by a Rangers player age 23 or younger. Darren Turcotte tops the list with an 11-game run in 1990-91.
  • Mika Zibanejad tallied two assists, including his 300th helper with the Rangers. He is the 13th player in team history to notch the feat.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

NYR at TOR | Recap

