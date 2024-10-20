Rangers at Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

FAB FIVE - The Rangers improved to 4-0-1 on the season and have earned points in each of their first five games for the fourth time in franchise history (Others: 2008-09, 1997-98, 1983-84). Additionally, the Blueshirts have won each of their first three road games to start a campaign for the third time in team history (Others: 1931-32, 1927-28).

FOUR MORE - New York potted at least four goals for a fifth-straight game to open the season. It marks the second time in franchise history the team has notched the feat (1989- 90). The Rangers’ 24 goals are the second most through five games in team history (25 in 1979-80).