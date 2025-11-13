Rangers at Lightning: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved to 8-1-1 on the road this season and overall have won six of their last eight games. The Rangers’ 17 points through their first 10 road games of the season are the most in franchise history, surpassing the original mark of 16 in 1931-32. The last time an NHL team had 17+ points in their first 10 road games was during the 2023-24 season (LAK - 20 PTS, 10-0-0 & DAL - 17 PTS, 8-1-1).

SEVEN GOALS - The Blueshirts scored seven goals against the Lightning, the most they’ve scored since Apr. 10, 2025 at NYI.

FOUR IN THE FIRST – The Rangers scored four goals in the first period of a game for the first time since Apr. 10, 2025 at NYI and the fifth time since the 2021-22 season. The Blueshirts are one of three teams in the league this season to tally four or more goals in the first period.

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM - Four different Rangers tallied multi-point games against the Lightning (Artemi Panarin - 4, Will Cuylle - 2, Adam Fox - 2, Vincent Trocheck - 2).

Artemi Panarin tallied his fourth multi-point game and second four-point game of the season. Among all NHL skaters, his two games with four points are tied for the league lead and his three games with three or more points are tied for fourth. He has nine points in his last four games (3G-6A) and his 16 points this season rank first on the Rangers.

Will Cuylle opened the scoring for New York with his third power play goal of the season, establishing a career season-high, and tallied his second multi-point game of the season. He has nine points through his last nine games (3G-6A), and leads the Rangers in goals (6) and power play goals (3).

Vincent Trocheck scored his first two goals of the season and has four points (2G-2A) in his two games back in the lineup after missing 14 games with injury.

Alexis Lafreniere has scored a goal in back-to-back games and has tallied three goals in his last four games. He has points in seven of his last 10 games (3G-7A).

Will Borgen notched his first goal of the season.

Urho Vaakanainen skated in his 200th career NHL game and tallied an assist on Vincent Trocheck’s second goal of the evening.