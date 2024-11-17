Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers travel west to Seattle to begin a four-game road trip, on Sunday evening at Climate Pledge Arena (9:00 PM ET - TV: MSGSN - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- On the road this season, the Blueshirts are 5-1-0, their .833 points percentage ranking third in the NHL. The Rangers lead the NHL in road GF/GP (4.83) and road GA/GP (1.67).
- The Rangers earned their 10th win of the season in game No. 15. It marks the 11th time in team history they’ve reached the mark in 15 or fewer games and fifth time since the turn of the century (Others since 2000: 2023-24, 2016-17, 2015-16, 2008-09).
- New York has gained at least one point (5-0-1) in all six contests against the Kraken in team history. The Rangers’ .917 points percentage against Seattle is the highest against any active team.
- The Blueshirts have points in 12 of 15 games this year and their .700 points percentage is the sixth highest in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts rank fifth in goals for per game (3.67) and fourth in goals against per game (2.53). The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of 15 games and have scored four or more goals in eight of 15 games.
- New York has scored first in nine of its first 15 games, boasting a 9-0-0 record in those games. The Rangers’ nine wins when scoring first are tied for the most in the NHL.
- Since 2015-16, the Rangers have 73 wins in the month of November, the second most in the NHL behind Toronto (76).
- New York’s 88.0 penalty kill percentage ranks second in the NHL and its 25.6 power play percentage is the seventh best.
- As a team, the Rangers’ .921 save percentage is the second best in the NHL. The Rangers are one of nine teams to have multiple shutouts this year.
- The Rangers have seven players with 10 or more points, tied for the fifth most in the NHL (Cuylle, Fox, Lafrenière, Panarin, Smith, Trocheck, Zibanejad).