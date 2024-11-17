Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in six-straight games (4G-4A) and at least one point in 14 of 15 games this year.

Panarin has 10 goals in 15 games and was the fastest Rangers player to reach the 10-goal mark (14 GP) in a season since Rick Nash (12 GP in 2014-15).

Panarin has 23 points (10G-13A) on the year and in the NHL ranks tied for 10th in goals and 11th in points. Since the beginning of last season, Panarin’s 40 multi-point games are the fifth most in the NHL.

Among NHL skaters since 2015-16, Panarin has the second most assists (529) and fifth most points in the NHL (804).

BROADWAY BACKSTOPS

With Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick as goaltenders, the Rangers’ .921 save percentage is the second best in the NHL.

Shesterkin has seven wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all of his victories. When Shesterkin makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 13-1-1.

Since the beginning of last season, the 22 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.

Since the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

Quick is 3-0-0 this season with a 1.17 GAA, .964 save percentage and one shutout. In his tenure with New York, Quick has compiled a 21-6-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage.

His 61 shutouts are tied with Turk Broda for the 18th most in NHL history. He sits four wins away from 400 in his career which would make him the 15th goaltender in NHL history to reach the mark and first American-born player.

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has a point streak of three games (1G-2A) and points (6G-7A) in 11 of his 15 games.

Among Rangers skaters this season, he ranks tied for second in points, third in goals, even strength goals (4), and tied for second in even strength points (11).

Since his rookie season in 2020-21, he has the fifth most points on the Blueshirts (161) and in that same frame, ranks third on the Rangers in even strength goals (74) and even strength points (147).

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has 13 assists in his last 14 games, including two three-assist games. Among NHL defensemen this year, he ranks tied for fifth in assists (13) and tied for eighth in points (13).

Since 2019-20, Fox ranks third among defensemen in the NHL in assists (268) and fifth in points (321).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider has eight goals, the second most on the team, in the first 15 games of his 13th season, including two shorthanded goals. His most recent goal was 47th game-winning tally of his career, surpassing Jean Ratelle for the second most in Rangers history (Rod Gilbert leads with 52).

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Kreider has 113 career power play goals, the second most in franchise history. Since 2021-22, his 55 power play goals rank third in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has five points (1G-4A) in his last five games and 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 13 games. He sits three goals away from 300 in his career and seven assists from 400.

Since Zibanejad joined the Rangers in 2016-17, he ranks fifth in the NHL in power play goals with 101 which is also the fifth most in Rangers history.