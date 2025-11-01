Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes

NYR2526_Tune In DL_Away
By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers head to Seattle to matchup against the Kraken in their final game of their four-game road trip (7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Rangers are 5-1-1 on the road this season. Overall, they have points in three of their last four games (2-1-1) and five of their last seven contests (3-2-2).

Against the Kraken, the Rangers have points in seven of their eight games (6-1-1) in team history. The Blueshirts’ 3.75 goals per game against Seattle are the fourth most in the NHL and their .813 points percentage is tied for the fifth most.

J.T. Miller’s 10 career assists against the Kraken are tied for the eighth most among all NHL skaters. He has points in three-straight games against Seattle (2G-2A).

Alexis Lafreniere has points in his last two games on the road in Seattle and points in four of his last five games against the Kraken.

Artemi Panarin has seven points (2G-5A) in his last five games against the Kraken.

On the road, the Rangers have been leading in games for a 157:03 mark, the sixth highest in the NHL.

The Rangers have allowed 2.42 goals against per game, tied for the third fewest in the league. Their 2.00 goals against per game on the road is also tied for the third fewest.

The Rangers’ 53.9 faceoff win percentage is ranked fifth in the league. Their 123 faceoff wins in the offensive zone are the seventh most among all NHL teams.

The Blueshirts’ plus-4 goal differential in the third period is tied for the fifth best in the league. On the road this season, the Rangers’ plus-8 goal differential is tied for the second best in the NHL.

The Rangers are one of two teams (PIT) with multiple shutouts this season.

The Blueshirts are tied for the league lead in road wins (5) and are tied for second in the league in road points (11). Their four road regulation wins are the second most among all NHL teams.

This season, Rangers goalies have had a combined 2.40 goals against average, the fourth lowest in the league, and a save percentage of .910, the fifth highest in the league.

The Rangers’ six goals from defensemen this season are tied for seventh in the NHL.

The Blueshirts have a plus-24 shot differential in the second period, the sixth highest in the NHL and a plus-16 shot differential in the third, the seventh highest in the league. They have also allowed seven goals in the second period, tied for the fewest allowed in the NHL.

The Rangers’ two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the third most in the league. Last season, New York’s 18 shorthanded goals led the NHL.

Thus far this season, the Rangers rank third in hits (296) and sixth in takeaways (59).

RANGERS AND KRAKEN CONNECTIONS

Rangers defenseman Will Borgen skated in 233 games across parts of four seasons (2021-25) for the Kraken, recording nine goals and 46 assists for 55 points.

Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy played in 142 games across two seasons (2021-23) with Seattle and collected 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points.

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert skated in 18 games for the Rangers during the 1986-87 season and tallied five points (2G-3A).

Kraken forward Kaapo Kaako played in 330 games across parts of six seasons for the Rangers. He notched 61 goals and 70 assists for 131 points.

Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren played in 387 games for the Rangers and registered 99 points (12G-87A) across parts of seven seasons. He served as an alternate captain for the Blueshirts from 2023-March 2025.

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 5-1-1 with a 22-14 goal differential. Since the 2021-22 season, on the road, the Rangers lead the NHL in points (217) and in wins (99). In that same time span, the Rangers are 99-53-19 on the road.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

This season, Adam Fox is tied for third among all NHL defensemen in goals (3) and is tied for fifth in points (9). He leads the Rangers this season in points and assists (6), and is tied for third on the team in goals.

Fox has one three-point game and three multi-point games this season. His three multi-point games are tied for the second-most among NHL defensemen. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his five three-point games are tied for third and his 20 multi-point games rank seventh among NHL blueliners.

Fox will be raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $6,207 (3G-6A) to the cause.

He has the fourth most assists (312) and is tied for the fourth-most points (378) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with five or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.32 goals against average is the sixth lowest in the league. His 2.18 goals-against average on the road ranks seventh lowest among all goalies with at least three starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin leads all NHL goaltenders with 72 games allowing one or fewer goals.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller’s 123 face-off wins rank sixth in the NHL.

Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he is tied for first in assists (26), and ranks second in points (42) and goals (16). Since his acquisition, his 14 multi-point games rank first on the team and are tied for eighth in the NHL.

This season, Miller ranks first on the Blueshirts in face-off wins and is fourth in hits (27).

He is the only player in the NHL since the 2021-22 season to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 700 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 18 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 361 points rank 12th most in the NHL.

Miller was named the 29th captain in franchise history on Sept. 16, 2025.

Among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs since 2024-25, Miller ranks fourth in faceoff percentage (58.3).

BREAD WINNER

Artemi Panarin notched his 24th career four-point game on Oct. 18 at MTL. Since the 2023-24 season, his six four-point games are tied for fifth most in the NHL and his 22 games with three or more points are tied for fifth most in the NHL.

Going back further, his 24 four-point games since his debut in 2015-16 are the sixth most among all NHL skaters, and his 93 games with three or more points rank fifth most in the NHL. As a Blueshirt, his 17 four-point games are third most in team history.

Panarin’s 216 points (88G-128A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 128 of 174 games, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (573) and fifth in points (877).

Since 2024-25, Panarin ranks first in goals (39), points (96), power play points (25) and shots (235), and is tied for first in assists (57) among Rangers skaters. He has had at least one point in 51 of his 91 games. His eight power play goals rank second on the team and his four game-winning goals rank third among all active Rangers skaters in that time frame.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle’s 44 hits this season rank eighth in the league and since 2024-25, his 345 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

