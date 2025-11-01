Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers head to Seattle to matchup against the Kraken in their final game of their four-game road trip (7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Rangers are 5-1-1 on the road this season. Overall, they have points in three of their last four games (2-1-1) and five of their last seven contests (3-2-2).

Against the Kraken, the Rangers have points in seven of their eight games (6-1-1) in team history. The Blueshirts’ 3.75 goals per game against Seattle are the fourth most in the NHL and their .813 points percentage is tied for the fifth most.

J.T. Miller’s 10 career assists against the Kraken are tied for the eighth most among all NHL skaters. He has points in three-straight games against Seattle (2G-2A).

Alexis Lafreniere has points in his last two games on the road in Seattle and points in four of his last five games against the Kraken.

Artemi Panarin has seven points (2G-5A) in his last five games against the Kraken.

On the road, the Rangers have been leading in games for a 157:03 mark, the sixth highest in the NHL.

The Rangers have allowed 2.42 goals against per game, tied for the third fewest in the league. Their 2.00 goals against per game on the road is also tied for the third fewest.

The Rangers’ 53.9 faceoff win percentage is ranked fifth in the league. Their 123 faceoff wins in the offensive zone are the seventh most among all NHL teams.

The Blueshirts’ plus-4 goal differential in the third period is tied for the fifth best in the league. On the road this season, the Rangers’ plus-8 goal differential is tied for the second best in the NHL.

The Rangers are one of two teams (PIT) with multiple shutouts this season.

The Blueshirts are tied for the league lead in road wins (5) and are tied for second in the league in road points (11). Their four road regulation wins are the second most among all NHL teams.

This season, Rangers goalies have had a combined 2.40 goals against average, the fourth lowest in the league, and a save percentage of .910, the fifth highest in the league.

The Rangers’ six goals from defensemen this season are tied for seventh in the NHL.

The Blueshirts have a plus-24 shot differential in the second period, the sixth highest in the NHL and a plus-16 shot differential in the third, the seventh highest in the league. They have also allowed seven goals in the second period, tied for the fewest allowed in the NHL.

The Rangers’ two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the third most in the league. Last season, New York’s 18 shorthanded goals led the NHL.

Thus far this season, the Rangers rank third in hits (296) and sixth in takeaways (59).