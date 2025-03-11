Rangers at Jets: Pregame Notes

DL - 2568X1444 (29)
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers begin a three-game road trip with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night (8:00 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). New York has won three of its last four games in Winnipeg.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The Blueshirts have points in four of their last five games and six of their last eight contests.
  • New York has points in four of its last five road games and in nine of its last 11 road contests (6-2-3). Since Jan. 5, the Rangers' .682 road point percentage and 3.73 GF/GP ranks second in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have recorded a point in 20 of their last 28 games (15-8-5) and since Jan. 2, rank tied for seventh in wins (15), tied for fifth in points (35), and tied for fourth in regulation wins (13).
  • The Blueshirts lead the NHL in shorthanded goals with 13 and rank third in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (83.1) . New York has had a perfect penalty kill in six of its last eight games, including 6-for-6 over the last two games.
  • Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (93) and have scored three or more goals in 19 of their last 28 games, including 14 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in 11 of its last 16 games, including four of its last five games.
  • The Rangers have had 26 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL and 29 unique point getters, tied for the second most in the NHL.
  • New York defensemen have accumulated 116 assists this season, tied for the fifth most in the NHL. - The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in total hits (1585).
  • The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.5) and have been 50 percent or better in 45 of 64 games this season (70.3 percent), including 15 of their last 20 games.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 20-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 26-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 26 of 31 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 64-2-0 record in 66 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).

RANGERS AND JETS CONNECTIONS

  • Jets forward Morgan Barron skated in 18 games across two seasons with New York (2020-21 – 2021-22), recording two points.
  • Jets defenseman Neal Pionk played parts of two seasons with the Rangers (2017-18 and 2018-19).
  • Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov skated for the Blueshirts from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has a goal/point streak of five games, tied for the longest goal streak of his career. It is the longest goal streak by a Ranger since Zibanejad’s six game streak from Feb. 6-17, 2023.

Panarin has multi-point games in three of his last five games, 17 points in his last 16 games (8G-9A) and 28 points (12G-16A) in his last 25 games. Since the beginning of March, Panarin ranks tied for second in the NHL in goals (5) and third in points (10).

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (28), points (67), power play goals (8), power play points (21) and shots (194). He is the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons, joining Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4).

Panarin has at least one point in 44 of his 62 games (70.9%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 111 of 146 games, tied for the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 187 points (77G-110A) rank sixth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (555) and fifth most points in the NHL (848).

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has points in eight of his last 10 games (4G-8A), 18 points in his last 14 games (5G-13A) and 20 points in his last 19 games (6G-14A).

Zibanejad ranks tied for fourth in the NHL in points (18) since February 1 and tied for third in assists (13). His six multi- point games rank tied for third in that span.

Since the 2019-20 season, in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks tied for fourth in goals (39) and seventh in points (82).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-3-2 and 9-2-0 when has multiple points.

Zibanejad's 244 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and two shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has points in seven of his last nine games (5G-6A) and 15 points (7G-8A) in 14 games with the Blueshirts, including six multi-point games. His six multi-point games since Feb. 1 are tied for the third most in the NHL.

Miller has 21 points (8G-13A) in his last 20 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 334 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.7) and third in faceoff wins (730).

He has 10 points in his last 12 games (2G-8A) and 12 points in his last 16 games (3G-9A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks third in goals (17), fourth in points (42) and assists (25). His 165 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:16).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks second on the Rangers with 18 goals this season, with six of his 18 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

BLUESHIRTS BULLETS

  • Will Cuylle ranks third in the NHL in hits (232). Cuylle has seven multi-point games this season and has seven points over his last 10 games (4G-3A), including four points (2G-2A) in his last six games. Cuylle ranks third on the Rangers in goals (17).
  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of four NHL players with 15+ goals, 30+ points and 150+ hits.
  • K’Andre Miller’s 43 takeaways are tied for the fourth most among NHL defensemen. He is the only player in the NHL with 80 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Since 2021-22, Igor Shesterkin ranks fourth in wins (130), third in save percentage (.918) and fourth in GAA (2.49). This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 11 of 21 wins and two or fewer goals in 18 of 21 wins.
  • Braden Schneider is one of six NHL players with 105+ hits and 100+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 66-11-4 record in the 81 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

