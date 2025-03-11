Rangers at Jets: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers begin a three-game road trip with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night (8:00 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). New York has won three of its last four games in Winnipeg.
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Blueshirts have points in four of their last five games and six of their last eight contests.
- New York has points in four of its last five road games and in nine of its last 11 road contests (6-2-3). Since Jan. 5, the Rangers' .682 road point percentage and 3.73 GF/GP ranks second in the NHL.
- The Rangers have recorded a point in 20 of their last 28 games (15-8-5) and since Jan. 2, rank tied for seventh in wins (15), tied for fifth in points (35), and tied for fourth in regulation wins (13).
- The Blueshirts lead the NHL in shorthanded goals with 13 and rank third in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (83.1) . New York has had a perfect penalty kill in six of its last eight games, including 6-for-6 over the last two games.
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (93) and have scored three or more goals in 19 of their last 28 games, including 14 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in 11 of its last 16 games, including four of its last five games.
- The Rangers have had 26 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL and 29 unique point getters, tied for the second most in the NHL.
- New York defensemen have accumulated 116 assists this season, tied for the fifth most in the NHL. - The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in total hits (1585).
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.5) and have been 50 percent or better in 45 of 64 games this season (70.3 percent), including 15 of their last 20 games.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 20-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 26-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 26 of 31 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 64-2-0 record in 66 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).