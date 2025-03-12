- With his 106th power-play goal with New York, Mika Zibanejad tied Brian Leetch for the fourth most PPGs in franchise history. Zibanejad extended his point streak to three games (2G-2A) and has points in nine of his last 11 games (5G-8A). Since Feb. 1, Zibanejad’s 19 points are tied for the third most in the NHL.
- Artemi Panarin reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history. Panarin extended his point streak to six games with the assist (5G-4A).
- J.T. Miller collected his 35th assist of the season, giving him points in eight of his last 10 games (5G-7A) and 16 points (7G-9A) in 15 games with the Blueshirts.
Rangers at Jets: Postgame Notes
WATCH RECAP: