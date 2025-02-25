Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers close out a three-game road stretch with the second of four meetings against the Islanders this season (7:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Blueshirts have four wins in their last six games, all coming after trailing at some point in the third period. The Rangers have recorded a point in 15 of their 21 games (12-6-3) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. Since Jan. 2, the club ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in wins (12) and fifth in points (27).
- New York has at least one point in seven of its last nine road games (5-2-2). Since Jan. 5, the team's 12 road points rank tied for third in the NHL and five wins are tied for the fifth most. In that same span, the Rangers' 3.67 GF/GP on the road are tied for the second most in the league.
- Against the Islanders, the Blueshirts have won five of their last six contests dating back to Dec. 22, 2022 and have scored five or more goals in four of the six games.
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (70) and have scored three or more goals in 14 of 21 games, including 11 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in six of its last nine games.
- The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.3) and their nine shorthanded goals are the third most in the league.
- Jonathan Quick’s next game will be the 800th of his career. He would become the 17th netminder in NHL history to reach the feat and the second American-born (John Vanbiesbrouck - 882 GP).
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.6) and have been 50 percent or better in 40 of 57 games this season (70.2 percent), including 10 of their last 13 games.
- The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season, tied for the second most in the NHL, and 27 unique point getters, the fifth most in the league. In their last 13 games, 21 Rangers skaters have notched a point and 20 have scored a goal.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 17-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 23-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 23 of 28 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 61-2-0 record in 63 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 15-3-2 when leading after one period and 19-1-2 when leading after the second period.