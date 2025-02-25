Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has recorded a point streak of at least six games (2G-5A) for the eighth time in his career. The only other Rangers defensemen with as many runs are Brian Leetch (20x) and Ron Greschner (8x). He has 11 points (3G-8A) in his last 11 games.

Fox has recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

Fox’s 42 assists this season are tied for the third most among NHL defensemen and his 30 games with a point this season are the third most.

Since making his NHL debut in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in five of his last seven games (2G-5A) and nine points in his last nine games (3G-6A). In his last 18 games, Panarin has recorded 20 points (7G-13A).

Against the Islanders, Panarin has points in seven consecutive games (5G-6A) and 15 points (5G-10A) in his last nine games against them.

Panarin is one point shy of becoming the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons. Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4) are the only ones to do so to date.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (23), points (59), power play goals (8), power play points (20) and shots (164).

Panarin has at least one point in 39 of his 55 games (70.9%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 106 of 139 games, the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 179 points (72G-107A) rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (552) and fifth most points in the NHL (840).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has eight points (4G-4A) in seven games with the Blueshirts, including four multi-point games. He has 14 points (5G-9A) in his last 13 games.

Since Jan. 18, Miller's eight power play points rank tied for first in the NHL.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 327 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (60.1) and faceoff wins (659).

He has six points in his last five games (2G-4A) and eight points in his last nine games (3G-5A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks tied for second in goals (17), fourth in points (38) and assists (21). His 146 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eight among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:14).

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has 10 points in his last seven games (3G-7A) and 12 points in his last 12 games (4G-8A). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-2-1 and 8-0-0 when has multiple points.

Since Feb. 1, Zibanejad ranks tied for first in the NHL in points (10) and tied for fourth in assists (7).

Zibanejad recently surpassed Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most goals in franchise history. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

In January and February, Zibanejad tallied multiple career milestones: • Played in 900th career NHL game on Feb. 2 against Vegas.

• Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)

• Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

On February 22 in Buffalo, Chris Kreider tied Camille Henry for the most power play goals in franchise history with 116.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 17 goals this season, with six of his 17 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 12 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 12 career shorthanded goals are tied for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for third in the NHL.