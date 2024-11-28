Rangers at Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

241127POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Brett Berard scored his first career NHL goal. He has two points (1G-1A) in two games with the Rangers. Berard is the 19th different goal scorer for the Rangers this season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
  • Adam Fox notched his 18th assist of the season and has assists in four of his last five games. Fox’s 18 assists rank tied for second among NHL defensmen.
  • Will Cuylle found his way on the scoresheet for the fifth time in his last six games (4G- 3A) and seventh time in his last 10 games (6G-4A).

WATCH RECAP:

NYR at CAR | Recap

