Rangers at Golden Knights: Pregame Notes

NYR at VGK - DL - 2568X1444
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers begin a three-game road trip out west beginning with the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night (10:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The Blueshirts are 3-1-1 in their last five games dating back to the start of 2025. In that time frame, the Rangers’ 19 goals are tied for the most in the NHL. New York has scored four or more goals in three of its last four games.
  • The Rangers have tallied three power plays goals in their last two games, striking on three of five opportunities.
  • Since Dec. 28, the Rangers have collected 231 shots on goal, the second most in the NHL and 33.0 shots per game, tied for the second most in that span. Over the course of the season, New York’s 30.1 shots per game rank sixth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have earned 31 wins decided by a margin of one goal dating back to last season, tied for the most among all teams.
  • New York has six players with 10 or more goals this year, tied for the fifth largest amount in the NHL
  • With a 54.0 percent clip, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage and have been 50 percent or better in 29 of 41 games this season (70.7 percent).
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 11-2-2 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 17-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 17 of 19 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 55-2-0 record in 57 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
  • On the year, New York is 13-2-1 when leading after one period and 16-1-0 when leading after the second period.
  • Jonathan Quick is one win away from being the 15th goaltender, and first American-born netminder, to reach 400 career victories.
  • On Wednesday afternoon, the NHL announced that the Rangers will face the Florida Panthers on January 2, 2026 in the Winter Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami. The Blueshirts will be making their sixth appearance in an outdoor game, tying them for the second most among NHL clubs (CHI – 7, PHI & PIT – 6). The Rangers are a perfect 5-0-0 in outdoor events.
  • It was also announced on Wednesday that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Alex Belzile and goaltender Dylan Garand were selected to the AHL All-Star Game.

RANGERS AND GOLDEN KNIGHTS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Reilly Smith was an original member of the Golden Knights where he played for six seasons and won a Stanley Cup in 2023.
  • Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick finished his 2022-23 season with Vegas, posting a 5-2-2 record in 10 appearances and earning his third Stanley Cup championship.
  • Vegas forward Brett Howden played parts of three seasons with the Rangers (2018-19 – 2020-21).
  • Vegas President of Hockey Operations George McPhee began his NHL career with the Rangers and played parts of four seasons with the Blueshirts (1983-84 – 1986-87).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has points in three-straight games (1G-4A) and six assists in his last seven games.

Fox’s 31 assists this season are the fifth most among NHL defensemen. He is the first defenseman in franchise history to start his career with six consecutive 30-point seasons.

Since making his NHL debut in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

Fox is four points away from tying Harry Howell for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time points list among defensemen.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 17 goals and 44 points, has points in five of his last seven games (2G-5A) and 12 of his last 17 games (5G-13A).

He has at least one point in 28 of 39 games this year and dating back to last season, he has points in 95 of 121 games. The only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (103) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (99).

Panarin has 144 multi-point games since joining the Rangers in 2019-20. Only Connor McDavid (208), Leon Draisaitl (179), Nathan MacKinnon (172) and David Pastrnak (148) have more many during that span. His 144 multi-point games are the eighth most in franchise history.

Panarin is the franchise’s all-time leader in points per game (1.30) and assists per game (0.87).

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (540) and fifth most points in the NHL (821).

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck has five points (3G-2A) in his last three games, 10 points in his last 10 games (5G-5A), and 16 points (7G- 9A) in his last 17 games.

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks tied for second in goals (13), fourth in assists (15) and third in points (28). His 107 shots are the second most on the team.

In the NHL this season, Trocheck ranks third in faceoff percentage (60.3) and faceoff wins (485).

Since Nov. 30, Trocheck has won 252 of his 411 faceoffs (61.3), the most faceoff wins in the NHL in that span.

Trocheck ranks fifth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:39). He is the only NHL forward averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has points in five-straight games (2G-3A), his longest point streak since Apr. 5-15, 2024 (6 GP).

Zibanejad (238) is two goals away from tying Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most in franchise history. The list is topped by Rod Gilbert (406). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 7-1-0.

He has recently notched career milestones:

  • Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)
  • Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has 12 wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his victories. In his last 10 starts, dating back to Dec. 6, Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of them.

Shesterkin has made 40 more saves on four occasions this season. When he makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 14-2-1.

Since the beginning of last season, the 23 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank tied for second among NHL goaltenders.

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has established a career-high of 24 points (11G-13A). On New York, he ranks first in plus/minus (+8), tied for fourth in goals, and tied for fifth in assists and points

His team-leading 154 hits rank fourth in the NHL.

Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a season by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (20 GP in 1995-96).

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of seven NHL players with 10+ goals and 125+ hits.
  • Reilly Smith has recorded a point in four of his last five games (1G-3A) and has 20 points on the year (8G-12A). The Blueshirts are 15-3-0 this season when he notches a point and 7-1-0 when he scores a goal.
  • The Rangers have posted a 64-11-3 record in the 78 regular season games which Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

