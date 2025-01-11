Rangers at Golden Knights: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers begin a three-game road trip out west beginning with the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night (10:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Blueshirts are 3-1-1 in their last five games dating back to the start of 2025. In that time frame, the Rangers’ 19 goals are tied for the most in the NHL. New York has scored four or more goals in three of its last four games.
- The Rangers have tallied three power plays goals in their last two games, striking on three of five opportunities.
- Since Dec. 28, the Rangers have collected 231 shots on goal, the second most in the NHL and 33.0 shots per game, tied for the second most in that span. Over the course of the season, New York’s 30.1 shots per game rank sixth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have earned 31 wins decided by a margin of one goal dating back to last season, tied for the most among all teams.
- New York has six players with 10 or more goals this year, tied for the fifth largest amount in the NHL
- With a 54.0 percent clip, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage and have been 50 percent or better in 29 of 41 games this season (70.7 percent).
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 11-2-2 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 17-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 17 of 19 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 55-2-0 record in 57 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 13-2-1 when leading after one period and 16-1-0 when leading after the second period.
- Jonathan Quick is one win away from being the 15th goaltender, and first American-born netminder, to reach 400 career victories.
- On Wednesday afternoon, the NHL announced that the Rangers will face the Florida Panthers on January 2, 2026 in the Winter Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami. The Blueshirts will be making their sixth appearance in an outdoor game, tying them for the second most among NHL clubs (CHI – 7, PHI & PIT – 6). The Rangers are a perfect 5-0-0 in outdoor events.
- It was also announced on Wednesday that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Alex Belzile and goaltender Dylan Garand were selected to the AHL All-Star Game.