- Will Cuylle tallied a goal for a second consecutive game, giving him points in four of his last five games (2G-3A).
- Chris Kreider scored his sixth goal in his first nine games and second on the power play. Kreider’s 112 career power play goals are four shy of tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history.
- Vincent Trocheck notched an assist for his sixth helper of the year. He has six points (1G- 5A) in his last six games.
- Filip Chytil posted a goal, giving him points for a second-straight game. He has five points (3G-2A) in his last four games and seven points (4G-3A) in nine games this year.
Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes
