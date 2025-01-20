- Adam Fox notched his 10th multi-point game of the season and his 60th career multi- assist game, surpassing Brad Park for fourth most by a Rangers defenseman. Fox has points in five of his last eight games (1G-7A) and nine assists in his last 12 games.
- Artemi Panarin recorded his 341st assist with the Rangers and passed Steve Vickers for ninth place on the franchise’s all-time list.
- Chris Kreider scored his 15th goal of the season and his fourth in his last seven games.
- Mika Zibanejad tallied his 104th power play goal with the Blueshirts, the fifth most in franchise history. Zibanejad (239) is one goal away from tying Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most in franchise history. Zibanejad has points in seven of his last 10 games (3G-4A).
Rangers at Canadiens: Postgame Notes
