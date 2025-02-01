Rangers at Bruins: Postgame Notes

By New York Rangers
  • J.T. Miller scored two goals in his first game of his second stint with the Blueshirts, 2,533 days since his last tally with New York. He became the ninth player in NHL history to score multiple goals in the first game of his second or third stint with a franchise. Miller has points (3G-5A) in six of his last seven contests dating back to Jan. 18.
  • Artemi Panarin collected his 32nd assist of the season, giving him a team-high 53 points. Panarin has points in five of his last six games (2G-4A) and 16 points in his last 17 games (6G-10A).

