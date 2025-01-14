Rangers at Avalanche: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers continue their western trip with a visit to Ball Arena to face the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night (9:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Blueshirts have won consecutive games and are 4-1-1 in their last six games dating back to the start of 2025. In that time frame, the Rangers’ nine points are tied for the third most in the NHL and their 21 goals rank tied for second.
- New York has earned points in four-straight games against the Avs (3-0-1), including wins in its last three. In their last 10 meetings, the Blueshirts are 5-3-2.
- The Rangers have tallied power play goals in each of their last three games, totaling four extra-man tallies. New York has successfully converted on four of their last six opportunities.
- Adam Fox is set to skate in his 400th career NHL game, against Colorado.
- The Blueshirts have had 25 unique point getters this season, tied for the second highest amount in the NHL.
- Since Dec. 28, the Rangers have collected 257 shots on goal, the fifth most in the NHL and 32.1 shots per game, the fourth most in that span. Over the course of the season, New York’s 30.0 shots per game rank tied for sixth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have earned 32 wins decided by a margin of one goal dating back to last season, tied with Dallas for the most among all teams.
- Jonathan Quick is one win away from being the 15th goaltender, and first American-born netminder, to reach 400 career victories.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 11-2-2 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 18-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 18 of 20 victories this season.
- With a 53.5 percent clip, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage and have been 50 percent or better in 29 of 42 games this season (69 percent).
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 56-2-0 record in 58 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 13-2-1 when leading after one period and 16-1-0 when leading after the second period.