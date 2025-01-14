Rangers at Avalanche: Pregame Notes

NYR at COL - DL - 2568X1444
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers continue their western trip with a visit to Ball Arena to face the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night (9:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The Blueshirts have won consecutive games and are 4-1-1 in their last six games dating back to the start of 2025. In that time frame, the Rangers’ nine points are tied for the third most in the NHL and their 21 goals rank tied for second.
  • New York has earned points in four-straight games against the Avs (3-0-1), including wins in its last three. In their last 10 meetings, the Blueshirts are 5-3-2.
  • The Rangers have tallied power play goals in each of their last three games, totaling four extra-man tallies. New York has successfully converted on four of their last six opportunities.
  • Adam Fox is set to skate in his 400th career NHL game, against Colorado.
  • The Blueshirts have had 25 unique point getters this season, tied for the second highest amount in the NHL.
  • Since Dec. 28, the Rangers have collected 257 shots on goal, the fifth most in the NHL and 32.1 shots per game, the fourth most in that span. Over the course of the season, New York’s 30.0 shots per game rank tied for sixth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have earned 32 wins decided by a margin of one goal dating back to last season, tied with Dallas for the most among all teams.
  • Jonathan Quick is one win away from being the 15th goaltender, and first American-born netminder, to reach 400 career victories.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 11-2-2 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 18-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 18 of 20 victories this season.
  • With a 53.5 percent clip, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage and have been 50 percent or better in 29 of 42 games this season (69 percent).
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 56-2-0 record in 58 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
  • On the year, New York is 13-2-1 when leading after one period and 16-1-0 when leading after the second period.

RANGERS AND AVALANCHE CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers President and GM Chris Drury played four seasons with Colorado (1998-99 – 2001-02), winning a Stanley Cup with the team in 2001.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox’s next game will be the 400th of his career. His 286 assists through 400 career games (or fewer if player did not hit game count) are tied for the sixth most among defensemen in NHL history. In addition, his 341 points through the milestone are the 13th most.

Fox has points in three of his last four games (1G-4A) and six assists in his last eight games.

Fox’s 31 assists this season are tied for the fifth most among NHL defensemen. He is the first defenseman in franchise history to start his career with six consecutive 30-point seasons.

Since making his NHL debut in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

Fox is four points away from tying Harry Howell for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time points list among defensemen.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 17 goals and 45 points, has points in six of his last eight games (2G-6A) and 13 of his last 18 games (5G-14A).

He has at least one point in 29 of 40 games this year and dating back to last season, he has points in 96 of 122 games. The only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (103) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (101).

Panarin has 144 multi-point games since joining the Rangers in 2019-20. Only Connor McDavid (208), Leon Draisaitl (180), Nathan MacKinnon (172) and David Pastrnak (149) have more many during that span. His 144 multi-point games are the eighth most in franchise history.

Panarin is the franchise’s all-time leader in points per game (1.30) and assists per game (0.87).

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (541) and fifth most points in the NHL (822).

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck has points in four-straight games (4G-2A), 11 points in his last 11 games (6G-5A), and 17 points (8G-9A) in his last 18 games.

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (14), fourth in assists (15) and third in points (29). His 112 shots are the second most on the team.

In the NHL this season, Trocheck ranks third in faceoff percentage (60.0) and faceoff wins (494).

Since Nov. 30, Trocheck has won 261 of his 430 faceoffs (60.7), the most faceoff wins in the NHL in that span.

Trocheck ranks fifth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:39). He is the only NHL forward averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has points in six-straight games (2G-4A), his longest point streak since Apr. 5-15, 2024 (6 GP). An extension of his streak would mark his longest point streak since Dec. 10-30, 2023 (10 GP).

Zibanejad (238) is two goals away from tying Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most in franchise history. The list is topped by Rod Gilbert (406). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 7-1-0.

He has recently notched career milestones:

  • Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)
  • Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has 13 wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his victories. In his last 11 starts, dating back to Dec. 6, Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of them.

Shesterkin has made 40 more saves on four occasions this season. When he makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 14-2-1.

Since the beginning of last season, the 24 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank tied for second among NHL goaltenders.

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has established a career-high of 24 points (11G-13A). On New York, he ranks first in plus/minus (+8), tied for fourth in goals, and tied for fifth in assists and points

His team-leading 156 hits rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a season by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (20 GP in 1995-96).

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of nine NHL players with 10+ goals and 130+ hits.
  • Reilly Smith has recorded a point in four of his last six games (1G-3A) and has 20 points on the year (8G-12A). The Blueshirts are 15-3-0 this season when he notches a point and 7-1-0 when he scores a goal.
  • The Rangers have posted a 64-11-3 record in the 78 regular season games which Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

