- Sam Carrick scored his second goal in his last three games and fourth career shorthanded goal. It was New York’s sixth shorthanded goal of the season, the third most in the NHL (FLA - 11, TBL - 8). Carrick added an assist on Edstrom’s goal for his fifth career multi-point game.
- Adam Fox skated in his 400th career NHL game tonight. His 286 assists through 400 career games (or fewer if player did not hit game count) are the seventh most among defensemen in NHL history.
- Adam Edstrom potted a goal in a second consecutive game.
Rangers at Avalanche: Postgame Notes
