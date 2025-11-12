Rangers Agree To Terms With Spencer Martin

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Spencer Martin on a two-year contract.

Martin, 29, has posted a 24-30-8 record in 66 games across five NHL seasons for the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes. Throughout his NHL career, he has established a 3.56 goals-against average and .883 save percentage. Martin has appeared in 245 games across nine seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Antonio Rampage, Colorado Eagles, Syracuse Crunch, Abbotsford Canucks and Chicago Wolves. He has earned an AHL record of 114-93-24, 2.81 goals against average and .905 save percentage. He has also appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolves and Canucks.

The Oakville, Ontario native began the 2025-26 season with CSKA Moskva of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He appeared in 14 games and established a 5-6-0 record, 2.69 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. The 6-3, 191 pound goaltender split last season between the Hurricanes and the Wolves of the AHL. He appeared in nine NHL games for the Hurricanes and earned a 3-4-1 record, 3.89 goals-against average and .846 save percentage, and played in 31 games for the Wolves, finishing with a 20-8-2 record, a 2.69 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Martin was originally selected by the Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.