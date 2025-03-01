Rangers Acquire Calvin De Haan, Juuso Parssinen, and Two Draft Picks

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen, a conditional second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, and the rights to unsigned draft pick Hank Kempf. New York now owns eight selections in the upcoming draft.

De Haan, 33, has appeared in 44 games with Colorado this season, notching seven assists. On the Avalanche, he ranks fifth among skaters in hits (59) and blocked shots (58).

Split between Colorado, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Chicago and the Islanders, de Haan has accumulated 24 goals and 124 assists for 148 points in 676 career NHL games across 13 seasons. He has registered at least 100 hits and 100 blocked shots six times over his career and finished with a plus-1 or better rating in eight campaigns.

The Carp, Ontario native has also appeared in 38 playoff games across five seasons, registering five points (1G-4A).

Internationally, de Haan won a silver medal with Canada at the 2017 World Championship and at both the 2010 and 2011 World Junior Championship.

De Haan was originally selected by the Islanders in the first round, 12th overall, of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Parssinen, 24, has skated in 37 games between the Avalanche and Nashville Predators this season, recording four goals and seven assists for 11 points. The forward played in his 100th career NHL game on Nov. 17 in Vancouver.

A native of Hameenlinna, Finland, Parssinen has collected 48 points (18G-30A) in 126 career NHL games with Colorado and Nashville. In 2022-23 with the Predators, the 6-3, 212 pounder registered career highs in games (45), assists (19), points (25) and game-winning tallies (3). Last season, his eight goals were a career best.

Internationally, Parssinen has represented Finland at multiple tournaments, including the 2021 World Junior Championship, where he captured bronze.

Parssinen was originally selected by the Predators in the seventh round, 210th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.