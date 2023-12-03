Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sharks

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers return home for the second half of a back-to-back and their first of seven home games at MSG during the month of December (6:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network/NHL Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). With a win tonight, it would be the 3,000th in team history - the fifth team to reach the mark.
- The Blueshirts’ 17 wins are the most wins in the NHL and their 35 points are tied for the second most. New York’s .795 points percentage leads the league.
- New York has wins in five of six, nine of its last 11 games and points in 16 of its last 18 games (15-2-1).
- On home ice, the Blueshirts are 7-2-0 and their nine home games are the fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 56.2 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 18 of 22 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (29.9) and have scored power play goals in 16 of their first 22 games. New York’s 85.1 PK percentage ranks seventh in the league.
- Against the Sharks, the Blueshirts have earned a point in nine straight games (8-0-1) dating back to 2018. Among active teams in the NHL, the Rangers’ .734 point percentage all-time against the Sharks is their second highest (Seattle - .900).
- The Blueshirts have allowed the third fewest GA/GP (2.45) in the NHL and the second fewest total goals (54) in the league.
- New York has eight comeback victories, tied for the fifth most in the league, and five after trailing in the third period - tied for the second most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts are 13-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 13 of their past 16 games. New York is 8-1-1 when leading after two periods and 7-0-0 when tied after two frames.
- The Rangers are 8-0-1 in one-goal games, tied for the most such wins in the NHL.