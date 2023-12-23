Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers play their final game before the holiday break, at home against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night (7:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). Tonight is the regular season finale between the two teams and the fourth team the Blueshirts will have completed a season series against thus far (BUF, EDM, NSH, MIN).
- Tonight is the second half of the Rangers’ fifth back-to-back of the season. On the year, they are 4-0-0 in the second half of back-to-backs.
- For the third time this season, the Rangers will wear their third jerseys and are 2-0-0 this season when wearing them.
- The Blueshirts have won three of their last four games and seven of their last 11 games.
- The Rangers’ plus-18 goal differential ranks first in the Eastern Conference and tied for fifth in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts’ 22 wins are tied for the most in the NHL and their 45 points rank third in the league. Their .726 point percentage is the highest in the league. On seven occasions, the Rangers have had the most wins among all teams through games played Christmas (1931-32, 1932-33, 1935-36, 1966-67, 1969-70, 1993-94, 2016-17).
- New York’s 22 wins through 30 games in a season were its most in franchise history, eclipsing the previous best of 21 victories set in 1993-94.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s best (tied) power play percentage (31.3) and have scored power play goals in six-straight games, 11 of their last 13 games and in 24 of 31 games this season. The team’s 31 power play goals this year are the second most in the NHL.
- On home ice, the Blueshirts are 10-4-0 and their 14 home games thus far are tied for the fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers have points in 14 of their last 15 games against the Sabres (11-1-3) and are 14-3-3 in their last 20 contests against them.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 54.9 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 24 of 31 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has the league’s fifth best penalty kill percentage (85.6) and have had a perfect PK in six of its last eight games.
- The Rangers have a league-high tying 11 comeback wins on the season and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, also tied for the most in the NHL.
- New York has allowed one or fewer goals a league-leading 12 times this season and has 10 one-goal wins - tied for the most in the NHL.