Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has points in six-straight games (6G-4A) and in 14 of his last 15 contests (10G-10A).

Since November 22, his 10 goals rank tied for fifth in the NHL and his 20 points rank tied fourth in the NHL in that span. His 41 power play goals since 2021-22 are the third most in the NHL in that span.

PANARIN’S POINTS

With 43 points (17G-26A), Artemi Panarin had the most points by a Rangers player through 30 games in a campaign since Jaromir Jagr (44) in 2006-07. In total, only eight other skaters in franchise history have accomplished the feat: Frank Boucher (53 in 1929-30), Jean Ratelle (51 in 1971-72), Bill Cook (48 in 1929-30), Vic Hadfield (46 in 1971-72), Rod Gilbert (46 in 1971-72 & 44 in 1976-77), Mark Messier (46 in 1992-93), Jaromir Jagr (44 in 2006-07 & 43 in 2005-06) and Theo Fleury (43 in 2000-01).

Panarin has points in five of his last six games (1G-5A) and points in 10 of his last 13 games (7G-10A). He has notched a point in 25 of his 31 games this year.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has six points in his last six games (2G-4A) and 26 points (7G-19A) in his past 25 games. Trocheck’s 28 points on the year (8G-20A) and seven multi-point games rank tied for second on the Blueshirts. The team is 7-0-0 when he collects multiple points.

Trocheck is one of four players in the NHL to have both 28 or more points and 40 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 450 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (63.4).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has six points (2G-4A) in his last five games and 21 points in his last 24 games (11G-10A).

On Dec. 15 against Anaheim, Chris Kreider scored two goals to surpass Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281), recorded his 500th career point and became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals.

Only seven other active players have 100 power-play goals with their current franchise: Alex Ovechkin (300 w/ WSH), Steven Stamkos (200 w/ TBL), Evgeni Malkin (175 w/ PIT), Sidney Crosby (165 w/ PIT), Leon Draisaitl (133 w/ EDM), Anze Kopitar (115 w/ LAK) and David Pastrnak (105 w/ BOS).

At MSG in the regular season and playoffs combined, Kreider has scored 164 goals, the second most in history behind Rod Gilbert’s 165.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has assists/points in seven of his last 10 games (10A) and overall has points in 15 of 21 games this season (3G-18A). In the NHL among defensemen, Fox has the fifth most points per game (1.00).

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.