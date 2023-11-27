Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers continue a three-game homestand with an Eastern Conference matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- The Blueshirts have the most wins in the NHL (15) and their most wins through 19 games in franchise history. New York’s .816 points percentage leads the league and its 31 points are tied for the most in the NHL with Boston.
- New York has wins in three-straight, seven of its last eight games and points in 14 of its last 15 games (13-1-1).
- At home, the Blueshirts are 6-1-0 and their seven home games are tied for the fewest in the NHL thus far.
- On the year, New York is 8-1-0 against Eastern Conference opponents and 3-0-0 against Atlantic Division teams.
- New York is currently riding a 14-game point streak against the Sabres (11-0-3) its current longest against one team - and are 14-2-3 in its last 19 contests against them.
- The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals a league-high nine times this season. The team has allowed the fewest GA/GP (2.32) in the NHL and the fewest total goals (44) in the league.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 54.0 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 15 of 19 games.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s third best (tied) power play percentage (30.0) and have scored power play goals in 14 of their first 19 games. The Rangers’ 18 power play goals are tied for the fourth most in the league.
- The Blueshirts are 12-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 12 of their past 13 games. New York is 8-1-1 when leading after two periods.
- The Rangers are 13-for-14 on the PK over their last three games and their 85.7 PK% ranks tied for seventh in the league. - The Rangers’ 342 blocked shots are the seventh most in the NHL.
- New York has the third fewest giveaways in the NHL (103).