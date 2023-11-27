News Feed

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres

NYR2324_Matchup_112723_DL
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers continue a three-game homestand with an Eastern Conference matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
  • The Blueshirts have the most wins in the NHL (15) and their most wins through 19 games in franchise history. New York’s .816 points percentage leads the league and its 31 points are tied for the most in the NHL with Boston.
  • New York has wins in three-straight, seven of its last eight games and points in 14 of its last 15 games (13-1-1).
  • At home, the Blueshirts are 6-1-0 and their seven home games are tied for the fewest in the NHL thus far.
  • On the year, New York is 8-1-0 against Eastern Conference opponents and 3-0-0 against Atlantic Division teams.
  • New York is currently riding a 14-game point streak against the Sabres (11-0-3) its current longest against one team - and are 14-2-3 in its last 19 contests against them.
  • The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals a league-high nine times this season. The team has allowed the fewest GA/GP (2.32) in the NHL and the fewest total goals (44) in the league.
  • The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 54.0 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 15 of 19 games.
  • The Rangers have the NHL’s third best (tied) power play percentage (30.0) and have scored power play goals in 14 of their first 19 games. The Rangers’ 18 power play goals are tied for the fourth most in the league.
  • The Blueshirts are 12-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 12 of their past 13 games. New York is 8-1-1 when leading after two periods.
  • The Rangers are 13-for-14 on the PK over their last three games and their 85.7 PK% ranks tied for seventh in the league. - The Rangers’ 342 blocked shots are the seventh most in the NHL.
  • New York has the third fewest giveaways in the NHL (103).

RANGERS AND SABRES CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers associate head coach Phil Housley began his playing career with the Sabres, skating eight seasons for the team (1982-83 – 1989-90). From 2017-19, Housley was the head coach of the Sabres. Among skaters in Sabres history, Housley ranks fourth in assists (380) and fifth in points (558).
  • Rangers assistant coach Michael Peca played for the Sabres from 1995-96 to 1999-2000 and was an assistant coach with the Sabres’ AHL affiliate for two seasons.
  • Sabres Development Coach Dan Girardi played parts of 11 seasons with the Rangers (2006-07 – 2016-17).
  • Sabres forward Kyle Okposo and Blake Wheeler played together at the University of Minnesota in the mid 2000’s.
  • Mattias Samuelsson’s father, Kjell Samuelsson, played parts of two seasons with the Rangers (1985-86 and 1986-87).

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT

Against the Sabres, the Rangers will hold Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) Night, presented by Northwell, at MSG. HFC is an NHL initiative that unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

The Rangers partner with the Garden of Dreams Foundation (GDF) and Northwell to inspire hope and courage for those who are living with, going through, and moving past cancer, along with recognition for their caregivers/support system.

Prior to the game, the Rangers will host an afternoon fantasy skate benefiting Northwell Health Cancer Institute alongside NYR alum Michael Del Zotto and Adam Graves on the Garden ice.

In addition, HFC pins and ribbons will be worn by the Rangers coaching staff and MSG Network personalities. To enhance the evening, the Rangers will be hosting and providing special experiences for children and families impacted by cancer. Fans will have the opportunity to pick up a “I Fight For” placard throughout the Madison Square Garden concourses in which they can write on the card someone who has been impacted by cancer.

RANGERS SINCE OCTOBER 21

Heading into a five-game west coast trip beginning on October 21, the Rangers were 2-2-0 and coming off a 4-1 loss on October 19 to the Predators on home ice.

Since then, the Blueshirts have responded with a 13-1-1 record for 27 points and in that span have put up some of the best numbers in the NHL.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has a team-high 13 goals on the season, ranking tied for the fifth most in the league and has points in nine of his last 12 games (8G-6A).

Kreider is now two goals from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider sits one power play goal away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs. Only 14 active players have 100 or more career power play goals.

His nine shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 41 power play goals in that span are the second most. In addition, his nine career SHGs rank tied for ninth with Mika Zibanejad for the most in team history.

At MSG in the regular season and playoffs combined, Kreider has scored 162 goals, the second most in history behind Rod Gilbert’s 165.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin has points in each of his first seven games at Madison Square Garden this season and is the second Rangers player in the past 20 years to record a season-opening home point streak of at least that length, joining Jaromir Jagr (8 GP in 2005-06).

Panarin has notched a point in 16 of his 19 games this year (11G-18A). Panarin’s 18 assists through 19 games are tied for the fifth most in team history (Andy Bathgate in 1961-62 leads with 22).

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL in multiple categories.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the second highest (tied) save percentage in the NHL (.920) and lowest GAA (2.28).

Igor Shesterkin has a 8-3-0 record on the year and has allowed one or fewer goals in a game five times this season. Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals on 42 occasions since the 2021-22 season, the most in the NHL. Since the 2021- 22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 82 wins and among goalies with 100 or more games, ranks first in save percentage (.924) and GAA (2.30).

Jonathan Quick is 6-0-1 to start 2023-24 and is the second Rangers netminder to begin his tenure by earning a point
in his first seven decisions, joining Eddie Mio in 1981-82 (5-0-2 in 7 GP). He has allowed one or fewer goals in three of those seven starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made seven or more starts this season, Quick ranks third in save percentage (.930) and second in GAA (1.99). In addition, he is one of seven goaltenders with multiple shutouts this season.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Vincent Trocheck has points in seven of his past nine games (4G-9A). Trocheck’s 16 points on the year (5G-11A) are the third most on the Blueshirts. Among NHL skaters with 300 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks second in faceoff percentage (61.8).
  • Erik Gustafsson has points in eight of his past nine contests (1G-9A). His 14 points (3G-11A) rank tied for fourth on the Rangers and first among New York defensemen.
  • Alexis Lafreniere has four goals in his last seven games and eight on the season - the third most on New York. His six goals at five-on-five are the second on the team behind Panarin’s eight.
  • Jacob Trouba’s 67 blocked shots are tied for the most in the NHL.
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 48 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 229.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 48.
  • Among skaters with 60 or more total SH TOI, Ryan Lindgren’s 4.96 PP GA/60 ranks sixth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 40-11-6 when Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.