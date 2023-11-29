Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings

RANGERS SINCE OCTOBER 21

Heading into a five-game west coast trip beginning on October 21, the Rangers were 2-2-0 and coming off a 4-1 loss on October 19 to the Predators on home ice.

Since then, the Blueshirts have responded with a 13-2-1 record for 27 points and in that span have put up some of the best numbers in the NHL.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has a team-high 13 goals on the season, ranking tied for the sixth most in the league and has points in nine of his last 13 games (8G-6A).

Kreider is now two goals from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider sits one power play goal away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs. Only 14 active players have 100 or more career power play goals.

His nine shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 41 power play goals in that span are the second most. In addition, his nine career SHGs rank tied for ninth with Mika Zibanejad for the most in team history.

At MSG in the regular season and playoffs combined, Kreider has scored 162 goals, the second most in history behind Rod Gilbert’s 165.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin has 30 points (11G-19A) on the season and has notched a point in 17 of his 20 games this year. He is the first Rangers skater to record 30+ points in 20 or fewer games from the start of a season since Walt Poddubny during the 1987-88 season.

Panarin also points in each of his first eight games at Madison Square Garden this season. The only other Rangers players in the past 30 years to record a season-opening home point streak of at least eight games are Wayne Gretzky (10 GP in 1996-97), Jaromir Jagr (8 GP in 2005-06) and Brian Leetch (8 GP in 2000-01).

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL in multiple categories.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the third highest (tied) save percentage in the NHL (.917) and third lowest GAA (2.41).

Igor Shesterkin has a 8-4-0 record on the year and has allowed one or fewer goals in a game five times this season. Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals on 42 occasions since the 2021-22 season, the most in the NHL. Since the 2021- 22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 82 wins and among goalies with 100 or more games, ranks first in save percentage (.924) and GAA (2.32).

Jonathan Quick is 6-0-1 to start 2023-24 and is the second Rangers netminder to begin his tenure by earning a point

in his first seven decisions, joining Eddie Mio in 1981-82 (5-0-2 in 7 GP). He has allowed one or fewer goals in three of those seven starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made seven or more starts this season, Quick ranks third in save percentage (.930) and second in GAA (1.99). In addition, he is one of seven goaltenders with multiple shutouts this season.