Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers finish off their three-game homestand with an Original Six matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (7:30 PM ET - TV: TNT, MAX - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- The Blueshirts’ 15 wins are tied for the most wins in the NHL and their 31 points are tied for the second most. New York’s .775 points percentage leads the league.
- New York has wins in three of four, seven of its last nine games and points in 14 of its last 16 games (13-2-1).
- At home, the Blueshirts are 6-2-0 and their eight home games are tied for the fewest in the NHL thus far.
- On the year, New York is 8-2-0 against Eastern Conference opponents and 3-1-0 against Atlantic Division teams.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 55.7 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 16 of 20 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- The Rangers have earned at least one point in nine of his last 10 games against Detroit (7-1-2) and 16 of their last 18 games against the Red Wings, dating back to Jan. 22, 2017 (11-2-5 record). At MSG, the Blueshirts have earned a point in six-straight games against Detroit (4-0-2) and eight of their last nine home contests against the Red Wings (5-0-3).
- Tonight, Jacob Trouba is set to play in his 700th game and Erik Gustafsson is set to play in his 400th career game. Since his first season in the NHL, Trouba’s 1,473 hits rank fifth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (30.2) and have scored power play goals in 15 of their first 20 games. The Rangers’ 19 power play goals are tied for the fourth most in the league.
- The Blueshirts have allowed the third fewest GA/GP (2.45) in the NHL and the second fewest total goals (49) in the league.
- The Blueshirts are 12-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 12 of their past 14 games. New York is 8-1-1 when leading after two periods.
- The Rangers are 15-for-16 on the PK over their last four games and their 86.2 PK% ranks seventh in the league.