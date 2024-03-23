Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Panthers

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points and is looking to become the first Rangers skater to notch 100 points in a season since Jaromir Jagr (123 in 2005-06) and the seventh Ranger to reach the milestone.

Panarin is the first Rangers player since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06 to have 40+ goals and 50+ assists. He is the fifth undrafted player in the last 30 years to score 40 goals in a season and the fourth Rangers player in the past 10 years to reach the mark (Kreider, Zibanejad, Nash).

In Panarin’s last 17 games, he has 29 points (10G-19A), eight games with 2+ points and six games with 3+ points

With three more assists, Panarin (338 GP) can be the third player to register 300 career assists prior to his 400th game with the franchise (Mark Messier: 375 GP & Brian Leetch: 368 GP).

Panarin ranks fifth in points (97) and tied for sixth in the NHL with a career-best goals (41).

He has notched a point in 55 games this year, tied for the third most in the NHL and his 28 multi-point games rank fifth in the league.

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has a point streak of six games (3G-5A), 19 points (5G-14A) in his last 17 games and 21 points (5G-16A) in his last 19 games. He ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in points (59) and eighth in assists (46).

Fox’s 13 goals this season are a career-high.

Fox recorded his 40th assist on Feb. 9 to reach his fourth 40-assist season. The only other defensemen with as many 40-assist campaigns for the Rangers are Brian Leetch (10), James Patrick (5) and Brad Park (4).

Fox scored his 10th goal of the season on Feb. 28, making him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (294) and second in assists (245).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

The Rangers rank tied for fifth in the NHL in save percentage with a .909 mark and their 188 goals allowed this season are the sixth fewest in the league.

In his last 13 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 9-3-1 record and three shutouts. He has allowed one or fewer goals in seven of his last 13 contests.

Shesterkin has earned points in 13 of his last 17 starts and his 29 wins rank tied for sixth in the NHL.

Shesterkin is 49-18-5 following a loss in his career – the seventh most wins among all goaltenders in that scenario since he debuted in 2019-20.

Jonathan Quick has won seven of his last eight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in five of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 23 or more games this season, Quick ranks fifth in goals-against average (2.44) and tied for seventh in save percentage (.917).

Quick holds a 16-5-2 record this season. He is one win from surpassing Ryan Miller for the most wins among American- born goaltenders (392).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider played in his 800th career NHL game on Mar. 16 at Pittsburgh, becoming the 10th skater in team history to reach the feat. His 298 goals were the second highest total by any Rangers player through their first 800 games with the franchise, trailing only Jean Ratelle (306).

Kreider has 33 goals this season. He has points in eight of his last 11 contests (4G-6A) and 16 points (9G-7A) in his last 17 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 121 goals rank tied for sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 47 power play goals rank third.

He is one power play goal from tying Brian Leetch (106) for the third most in franchise history. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books: