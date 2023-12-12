Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs

GARDEN OF DREAMS NIGHT

On Tuesday night against Toronto, the Rangers will host a special “Garden of Dreams (GDF) Night” at MSG. Garden of Dreams Night celebrates the incredible impact of the Foundation by highlighting the work that they do with their 30 non-profit partners to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need.

Through MSG’s world-class sports, entertainment and media properties, the Foundation helps these children experience lasting joy and build successful futures by providing them access to inspiring events and spaces, mentoring and other educational opportunities.

During the Rangers “Garden of Dreams Night” game, Garden of Dreams children will participate in a series of once-in- a-lifetime experiences with the Rangers, both before and during the game. Throughout the game, Garden of Dreams young people will have the opportunity to sing the national anthems, be a guest event presentation game director or musician, and line up on the ice with the Blueshirts as an honorary starter.

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider is one point from 500 in his career, one goal from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280), and one power play goal from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

With his next point, Kreider would become the 12th player to record 500 points with the franchise and the eighth skater from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft class to reach it.

Kreider has 14 goals on the season and has 16 points in his last 19 games (9G-7A).

Only 14 active players have 100 or more career power play goals.

His nine shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 41 power play goals in that span are the second most. In addition, his nine career SHGs rank tied for ninth with Mika Zibanejad for the most in team history.

At MSG in the regular season and playoffs combined, Kreider has scored 162 goals, the second most in history behind Rod Gilbert’s 165.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin has 38 points (16G-22A) on the season and has notched a point in 21 of his 26 games this year. Panarin ranks fourth in the NHL in points, tied for sixth in goals, 11th in assists, and tied for third in power play points (16).

Panarin has a season-opening home point streak to 11 games (7G-12A), the second longest in team history (Mike Rogers - 15 GP in 1983-84).

Panarin leads the league with 13 multi-point games and since 2015-16, his 194 multi-point games rank sixth in the league.

Ahead of his 617th NHL game, Panarin sits one points away from 700 in his career. In NHL history, 37 players have reached the 700 point milestone in fewer than 617 games.

Panarin is also the first Ranger with 15+ goals and 20+ assists within the team’s first 25 games of a season since all three members of the ‘G-A-G Line’ (Hadfield, Ratelle, Gilbert) in 1971-72.

BACK IN THE FOX HOLE

Adam Fox played in his 300th career NHL game on Dec. 9 at Washington and became the 13th defenseman in NHL history with at least 250 points through their 300th career game. His 212 assists were the sixth most through the first 300 games of a NHL defensemen’s career.

In his six games since returning from injury, Adam Fox has tallied six assists, giving him points in 12 of his 16 contests this season (3G-14A).

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.