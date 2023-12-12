Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers continue a three-game homestand with their first meeting of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- The Blueshirts’ 19 wins are tied for the most in the NHL and their 39 points ranks tied for second in the league. With a win tonight, New York can tally 20 wins in fewer than 27 games for the first time in franchise history surpassing the 28 games it needed in 1993-94.
- The Rangers will host a special “Garden of Dreams (GDF) Night” when the Blueshirts take on the Maple Leafs at MSG. - New York has wins in four of his last six games, in 11 of its last 15 games and points in 18 of its last 22 games (17-4-1).
- On home ice, the Blueshirts are 9-2-0, ranking first in the league in home points percentage (.818).
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 55.7 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 21 of 26 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- Against Toronto, the Blueshirts have wins in five of their last eight contests and points in six of eight. At home against the Maple Leafs, New York has won three of its last four.
- In the past six games, the duo of Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck have combined for 18 points (6G-12A).
- The Rangers have the NHL’s second best power play percentage (30.0) and have scored power play goals in 19 of their first 26 games. The team’s 24 power play goals this year are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
- New York has a league-high (tied) nine comeback wins, and five after trailing in the third period - the third most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts are 14-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the second most such wins in the league. New York is 10-1-1 when leading after two periods and 7-0-0 when tied after two frames.
- The Rangers are 9-0-1 in one-goal games, tied for the most such wins in the NHL.
- When outshooting their opponents, the Blueshirts are 13-2-0, tied for the most such wins in the league.