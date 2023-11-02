Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers return home for a Metropolitan Division matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes at MSG (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). New York will play four of its next five contests at home.
- The Blueshirts have the third most wins (7) and points (14) in the NHL.
- The Rangers are riding a five-game win streak and attempt to earn eight wins in their first 10 games for the second time in franchise history (Last: 1983-84 - 9-1-0).
- Tonight, Artemi Panarin is set to play in his 600th career game.
- The Rangers will begin a 12-game month of November slate tonight. Since 2015-16, the Blueshirts’ 60 wins in November are tied for second in the NHL behind Toronto’s 65.
- The Rangers have power play goals in eight of their first nine games. New York’s 34.4 power play percentage is the second best in the NHL behind New Jersey’s 42.4 mark. The Rangers’ 11 power play goals are the third most in the NHL. The last time the Blueshirts had 11 or more power play goals in their first nine games of a season was the 2009-10 campaign (11 PPGs).
- The Rangers have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in seven of nine games. Their 54.5 faceoff percentage ranks third in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have allowed the second fewest GA/GP (2.00) in the NHL and second fewest shots per game in the NHL (26.2).
- The Blueshirts have won nine of their last 13 regular season games against the Hurricanes and have wins in 10 out of their last 15 games against them. At home, New York is 18-4-0 in its last 22 contests against Carolina.
- New York’s four comeback victories are tied for the third most in the NHL and its two third-period comeback wins are tied for second in the league.
- The Rangers’ defensemen have recorded 27 points, the fifth most in the NHL, and eight goals lead the league. 34.6 percent of all points recorded this season have come from defensemen, the highest mark in the NHL.
- When scoring first, the Rangers are a league-best 5-0-0.
- The Rangers complete a stretch of four consecutive games with each contest being in a different time zone (MT, PT, CT, ET) for the ninth time in franchise history. The last time they did this was in 2018-19.