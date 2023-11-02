Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

PANARIN IN PLACE FOR 600TH CAREER GAME

Tonight, Artemi Panarin will play in his 600th career NHL game (277 - NYR, 160 - CBJ, 162 - CHI). Since his first season in 2015-16, Panarin ranks second in assists (455), fourth in points (676), and sixth in plus/minus (+139). Panarin is the 44th player in NHL history to have 676 or more points through their first 600 games.

Artemi Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of nine games, the longest by a Rangers player since Darren Turcotte recorded an 11-game run in 1990-91. It is tied for the fourth longest streak to start a season by a Ranger.

At any point of the season, the nine game streak is tied for the third longest of Panarin’s career.

Panarin has a team-leading 15 points (5G-10A) in his first nine games of the season, including five multi-point games. Panarin’s 10 assists are the fifth most in the NHL and his 15 points are tied for the third most.

According to NHL Edge, Panarin has spent the second highest percentage of offensive zone time (51.8%) of any skater in the NHL.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has opened the season with six goals in his first nine games, including a league leading four power play goals.

Kreider needs one goal to tie Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (272).

Kreider sits four power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 38 power play goals in that span are the second most.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has a 5-2-0 record, his five wins tied for the second most in the NHL. Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 78 wins, ranks second in save percentage (.924) and GAA (2.30).

His 40 games with allowing one or fewer goals in that span are tied for the most in the NHL.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has three goals and eight assists for 11 points in nine games. His eight assists are tied for the second most among league defensemen and his 11 points are tied for the most among NHL d-men.

Fox’s nine power play points (3G-56A) and three power play goals rank first among league d-men.

Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season among NHL defensemen, Fox has recorded the second most assists (173) and the second most points (204).